Watch dolphins from the balcony of this plush Black Isle penthouse on the market for £550,000

The views from this stunning penthouse apartment just off Rosemarkie Beach on the Black Isle are simply spectacular.

By Rosemary Lowne
Marine House certainly has the wow factor.
Marine House certainly has the wow factor. Image: Strutt and Parker

Drink in the most spectacular sea views from the comfort of your own luxury balcony in this plush penthouse apartment.

Enjoying an incredibly scenic location in Rosemarkie overlooking the Moray Firth, 11 Marine House is a three-bedroom apartment like no other.

Previously a residential home and a well-known hotel, Marine House has underwent a huge refurbishment to create 11 apartments.

For Judi Taylor and her partner James MacDonald it was the stunning sea views that blew them away when they visited the Black Isle property seven years ago.

Judi Taylor and her partner James MacDonald fell in love with the incredible views at 11 Marine House. Image: Judi Taylor

“James grew up in the area so had known the building his whole life and was aware of the major refurbishment project so he suggested we came to have a look,” says Judi.

“The developer and architect told us about their plan to extend the top floor to incorporate a spacious sunroom and balcony that would allow for a full 180-degree view to take in the Cromarty Soutars round to Chanonry Point lighthouse.

“We visited the site at the end of December 2016 and sporting hi-vis and hard hats were taken up to roof level to show us their vision, and that was enough for us to decide to buy.”

Living the high life

As luck would have it, Judi and James were able to reserve the top floor apartment just a couple of months into the project.

“We were able to have a fair amount of input into the layout and finishes,” says Judi.

“Being part of the process meant we could ask to incorporate things that were important to us, one of those being storage.

“There is an unusually large amount of storage in the apartment owing to the developer cleverly working out how to incorporate solutions into wall space that would otherwise have been sealed off and wasted.”

The sunroom enjoys front row seats to the incredible views with bi-fold doors leading out to a large balcony. Image: Strutt and Parker

29-foot balcony with amazing views

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the penthouse apartment can be accessed either by staircase or via a lift that opens directly into the expansive sunroom.

The sensational sunroom and the 29-foot balcony are where the postcard perfect views can be soaked up all year round.

From here, a central hallway leads through to open plan lounge, dining space with dual bay windows and sleek and stylish kitchen.

Imagine sitting her watching the sunset over a glass of wine. Image: Strutt and Parker

Open plan opulence

The kitchen, which has a clever sliding door to separate it from the dining area, has a breakfast bar, high gloss storage cabinets and an array of modern integrated appliances including a double oven and a wine cooler.

Judi loves the fact that the kitchen can be on open plan or can be closed off when they are entertaining guests.

“The apartment has a very sizable open plan living/dining area and kitchen,” says Judi.

“I enjoy cooking but there are occasions when you want to be able to shut off the working area.

“So we were able to work with the team and they created a pocket door which allows us to easily shut the kitchen off and hide away any dishes which is definitely a bonus when you’re entertaining or at Christmas.”

The stylish kitchen is the icing on the cake. Image: Strutt and Parker

Direct access to Rosemarkie Beach

On the other side of the hallway are three spacious bedrooms including a dreamy dual aspect principal suite with a spa-like ensuite/family shower room while one of the other bedrooms also has a contemporary ensuite shower room.

Outside, the property has well-kept communal grounds one of which leads directly to Rosemarkie Beach.

“The development itself is very special as the communal areas show the original grandeur of the building and the gardens are beautiful,” says Judi.

Entertaining is an elegant affair at 11 Marine House. Image: Strutt and Parker

“There are a couple of different seating areas, one of which is a particular wind-free suntrap in summer.

“Each November there is also an incredible community-led fireworks display and bonfire held on the beach which brings thousands of people to Rosemarkie so having a rooftop view is very special.”

Spectacular sunsets and dolphins

Although it will be a wrench to leave their amazing apartment and the wonderful views behind, Judi and James are happy in the knowledge that it will bring the next owners so much joy.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed living on the beach and know the incredible view will stay with us wherever we end up,” says Judi.

“We reckon the next residents will love the spectacular sunrises and smile just as widely as we did the first time they spot a dolphin from the balcony.”

Pack your bucket and spade as Marine House has access to Rosemarkie Beach. Image: Strutt and Parker

11 Marine House, Hawkhill Road, Rosemarkie, Ross-shire, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt and Parker on 01463 723599 or check out the website struttandparker.com

