Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

We've chosen six of the best homes on the market across the north and north-east.

By Rosemary Lowne
Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east.
Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east. Image: Strutt and Parker

From beautiful beachside apartments and plush period properties to contemporary family homes and even a characterful former manse, there’s certainly no shortage of wonderful homes on the market across the north and north-east.

Today we’ve selected six of the best properties which are up for sale in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness.

The Beach Apartment, Stonehaven

Enjoy spectacular sea views every day from The Beach Apartment in Stonehaven. Image: Smith Solicitors

Fans of ice-cream and fish and chips are sure to have their appetites whetted by The Beach Apartment, an amazing first floor apartment located above the famous Aunty Betty’s ice-cream shop and The Bay Chip Shop in Stonehaven.

With postcard perfect seaside views and boutique hotel-like interiors, this coastal gem of a home is sure to leave you reaching for a bucket and spade.

The Beach Apartment boasts contemporary interiors. Image: Smith Solicitors

The Beach Apartment is on the market for £225,000 with Smith Solicitors.

Glen Feshie, Torphins

Glen Feshie enjoys uninterrupted views over the scenic countryside. Image: Aberdein Considine

Growing families who are looking to enjoy all the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to Aberdeen are sure to be blown away by Glen Feshie.

Located in the picturesque village of Torphins, just six miles from Banchory and 22 miles from Aberdeen, this five-bedroom detached home not only has a large garden where the stunning views can be soaked up, but it also boasts contemporary interiors.

One of the stand-out features is the superb dining kitchen where stylish soirees can be hosted.

The open plan kitchen/diner is spacious and stylish. Image: Aberdein Considine

Offers over £525,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Wardlaw House, Kirkhill

Wardlaw House is one of the amazing properties on the market across the north and north-east.
Wardlaw House is striking from the outside and is even more impressive inside. Image: Strutt and Parker

Further north in Kirkhill, a small village just 10 miles west of Inverness, is Wardlaw House, a handsome Grade B listed former manse.

Striking in appearance, the historic six-bedroom home is set out over three floors with a plethora of period features including sash windows, corniced ceilings and Doric columns.

Outside, the property enjoys over an acre of beautiful garden grounds which are perfect for alfresco entertaining.

Period features add charm and character to Wardlaw House. Image: Strutt & Parker

Offers over £600,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Bellenden, Milltimber, Aberdeen

Beautiful Bellenden is stunning inside and outside. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Also turning heads is Bellenden, a magnificent period granite property located in Milltimber, a sought-after suburb of Aberdeen.

Set within two acres of pretty garden grounds, this elegant five-bedroom home also has four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

And just like a fine wine, this property has only got more beautiful with age with eye-catching features including stained glass windows, ornate plaster work and wood panelled doors.

The floor to ceiling windows bring the outside in. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Offers over £925,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Golf View Apartments, Lossiemouth

Incredible views can be soaked up at Golf View Apartments. Image: Strutt and Parker

Keen golfers will think they’ve scored a hole in one when they set eyes on this attractive penthouse apartment in Lossiemouth.

Aptly named Golf View Apartments, this top floor apartment has no fewer than four balconies offering breathtaking views over the sea and the championship Moray Golf Club course.

Inside, the property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fantastic kitchen/diner.

Enjoy amazing views all year round at Golf View Apartments. Image: Strutt and Parker

Offers over £495,000 with Strutt and Parker.

16 Ferryhill Place, Aberdeen

16 Ferryhill Place is full of charm and character. Image: Andersonbain

Last but by no means least is 16 Ferryhill Place, a self-contained apartment that oozes pizzazz and personality.

Located in the trendy Ferryhill area of Aberdeen, this charming apartment occupies the entire basement floor of a beautiful granite building.

Cosy and full of character, the open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area is undoubtedly the pièce de résistance.

The interiors are sleek and stylish at 16 Ferryhill Place. Image: Andersonbain

Offers over £195,000 with Andersonbain.

For further information on the homes featured, check out the websites ASPC and Rightmove.

More from Property

Lismore is a fantastic family home in Maryculter.
Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000
Aldwyn Park House was built from scratch by owners Wendy and Ron Paterson
Wendy and Ron show us inside their amazing Auchnagatt home complete with bar and…
Byrewalls, a U-shaped steading at Newton of Drumgesk sits in around three-quarters of an acre of gardens.
Luxury U-shaped steading conversion near Aboyne is ready to move into
Green Den home sits on two acres of private land with beautiful gardens. Image: Savills
Stonehaven Edwardian home ‘of outstanding character’ goes on the market
Greenfield House is one of the amazing homes on the market in Moray.
Six dream homes on the market in Moray
16 Dunnyfell Road was previously the village shop.
Stunning Muchalls home with fascinating history on the market for £335,000
The exterior of the luxury ellon property
Luxury Ellon property has a hot tub, sauna, conservatory & wooden cabin
Marine House certainly has the wow factor.
Watch dolphins from the balcony of this plush Black Isle penthouse on the market…
Anne Reid will be sad to leave her beautiful Westhill home.
Anne's wonderful Westhill home is on the market for £330,000
Friarsfield Way home in Aberdeen is on sale by Savills.
Five-bedroom modern home in Aberdeen's 'most exclusive' neighbourhood on sale for £880,000