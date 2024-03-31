Six beautiful homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

From beautiful beachside apartments and plush period properties to contemporary family homes and even a characterful former manse, there’s certainly no shortage of wonderful homes on the market across the north and north-east.

Today we’ve selected six of the best properties which are up for sale in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness.

The Beach Apartment, Stonehaven

Fans of ice-cream and fish and chips are sure to have their appetites whetted by The Beach Apartment, an amazing first floor apartment located above the famous Aunty Betty’s ice-cream shop and The Bay Chip Shop in Stonehaven.

With postcard perfect seaside views and boutique hotel-like interiors, this coastal gem of a home is sure to leave you reaching for a bucket and spade.

The Beach Apartment is on the market for £225,000 with Smith Solicitors.

Glen Feshie, Torphins

Growing families who are looking to enjoy all the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to Aberdeen are sure to be blown away by Glen Feshie.

Located in the picturesque village of Torphins, just six miles from Banchory and 22 miles from Aberdeen, this five-bedroom detached home not only has a large garden where the stunning views can be soaked up, but it also boasts contemporary interiors.

One of the stand-out features is the superb dining kitchen where stylish soirees can be hosted.

Offers over £525,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Wardlaw House, Kirkhill

Further north in Kirkhill, a small village just 10 miles west of Inverness, is Wardlaw House, a handsome Grade B listed former manse.

Striking in appearance, the historic six-bedroom home is set out over three floors with a plethora of period features including sash windows, corniced ceilings and Doric columns.

Outside, the property enjoys over an acre of beautiful garden grounds which are perfect for alfresco entertaining.

Offers over £600,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Bellenden, Milltimber, Aberdeen

Also turning heads is Bellenden, a magnificent period granite property located in Milltimber, a sought-after suburb of Aberdeen.

Set within two acres of pretty garden grounds, this elegant five-bedroom home also has four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

And just like a fine wine, this property has only got more beautiful with age with eye-catching features including stained glass windows, ornate plaster work and wood panelled doors.

Offers over £925,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace.

Golf View Apartments, Lossiemouth

Keen golfers will think they’ve scored a hole in one when they set eyes on this attractive penthouse apartment in Lossiemouth.

Aptly named Golf View Apartments, this top floor apartment has no fewer than four balconies offering breathtaking views over the sea and the championship Moray Golf Club course.

Inside, the property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a fantastic kitchen/diner.

Offers over £495,000 with Strutt and Parker.

16 Ferryhill Place, Aberdeen

Last but by no means least is 16 Ferryhill Place, a self-contained apartment that oozes pizzazz and personality.

Located in the trendy Ferryhill area of Aberdeen, this charming apartment occupies the entire basement floor of a beautiful granite building.

Cosy and full of character, the open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area is undoubtedly the pièce de résistance.

Offers over £195,000 with Andersonbain.

For further information on the homes featured, check out the websites ASPC and Rightmove.