Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road on the market for £365,000

Live the high life in this wonderful west end townhouse.

Spanning three floors, the attractive townhouse in Queen’s Court – just off the prestigious Queen’s Road – is perfect for those who are looking for a contemporary house within walking distance of the city centre.

Beautiful from top to bottom, first impressions are excellent as the pretty property opens up with an immaculate hallway.

Just off the hallway is a newly fitted spa-like bathroom complete with a deluxe hydrotherapy spa bath with in-built lights and air jets.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

It’s not just the beautiful bathroom that will leave you bubbling with excitement though as the open plan kitchen, diner and family room is also overflowing with style and sophistication.

Located at the back of the property, this elegant entertaining space features a well-equipped kitchen with all the latest mods cons plus a central island which is ideal for dining as well as plenty of space for after-dinner relaxation.

And when the weather plays ball, the full height French doors can be opened directly into the fantastic garden where alfresco dining can be savoured.

Space to work from home

Next to the kitchen is a recently upgraded utility room with a washing machine and freezer.

At the heart of the handsome home is the extensive and beautifully decorated lounge area.

Spanning the entire length and breadth of the first floor, the lounge offers plenty of space to relax and unwind with dual aspect windows offering lovely views.

For those who work from home, the lounge also has a dedicated corner office space.

Aberdeen Townhouse with three floors

Expectations are exceeded even further on the top floor where there are three dreamy double bedrooms.

With a leafy outlook to the front of the property and a five-door wardrobe, the plush principal bedroom is seriously impressive.

Also enjoying pleasant views and superb storage space are the second and third double bedrooms.

South facing garden

Completing the top floor is a modern shower room and an extensive attic space that could be suitable for further development subject to planning permission.

Outside, the sun soaked south facing back garden has a lawn and decking area which is ideal for family barbecues.

Screened from Queens Road by a neat hedge of tall conifers, the well-maintained communal front lawn is equally attractive with a shared driveway offering space for two cars.

In terms of location, the property is close to the city centre with everything from shops, and schools to restaurants and sports facilities on its doorstep.

And for those who enjoy walking, Hazlehead Park and Johnston Gardens are within an easy walk of the property.

1 Queens Court, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £365,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk