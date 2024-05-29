Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road on the market for £365,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Pretty townhouse off Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road on the market for £365,000

Spanning three floors, this stylish property is within walking distance of the city centre.

By Rosemary Lowne
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre.
1 Queen's Court is a beautiful townhouse close to the city centre. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Live the high life in this wonderful west end townhouse.

Spanning three floors, the attractive townhouse in Queen’s Court – just off the prestigious Queen’s Road – is perfect for those who are looking for a contemporary house within walking distance of the city centre.

Beautiful from top to bottom, first impressions are excellent as the pretty property opens up with an immaculate hallway.

Just off the hallway is a newly fitted spa-like bathroom complete with a deluxe hydrotherapy spa bath with in-built lights and air jets.

The open plan kitchen in the aberdeen townhouse for sale. It features a kitchen island with four modern barstools
The open plan kitchen, diner and family room is perfect for entertaining. Image: Gavin Bain & Co

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

It’s not just the beautiful bathroom that will leave you bubbling with excitement though as the open plan kitchen, diner and family room is also overflowing with style and sophistication.

Located at the back of the property, this elegant entertaining space features a well-equipped kitchen with all the latest mods cons plus a central island which is ideal for dining as well as plenty of space for after-dinner relaxation.

And when the weather plays ball, the full height French doors can be opened directly into the fantastic garden where alfresco dining can be savoured.

The spacious lounge in the aberdeen townhouse for sale with a grey and black theme and wooden accents
As the lounge occupies the entire first floor there’s plenty of space to kick back and relax. Image: Gavin Bain & Co

Space to work from home

Next to the kitchen is a recently upgraded utility room with a washing machine and freezer.

At the heart of the handsome home is the extensive and beautifully decorated lounge area.

Spanning the entire length and breadth of the first floor, the lounge offers plenty of space to relax and unwind with dual aspect windows offering lovely views.

For those who work from home, the lounge also has a dedicated corner office space.

An office space in the aberdeen townhouse for sale with built-in alcove shelving and lots of natural light
This dedicated office space is ideal for working from home. Image: Gavin Bain & Co

Aberdeen Townhouse with three floors

Expectations are exceeded even further on the top floor where there are three dreamy double bedrooms.

With a leafy outlook to the front of the property and a five-door wardrobe, the plush principal bedroom is seriously impressive.

Also enjoying pleasant views and superb storage space are the second and third double bedrooms.

A bedroom in the home with a jade green accent wall, a double bed, side tables and lamps, statement mirrors and a wall-mounted television above a unit
Wake up feeling invigorated after a good night’s sleep in this attractive bedroom. Image: Gavin Bain & Co

South facing garden

Completing the top floor is a modern shower room and an extensive attic space that could be suitable for further development subject to planning permission.

Outside, the sun soaked south facing back garden has a lawn and decking area which is ideal for family barbecues.

Screened from Queens Road by a neat hedge of tall conifers, the well-maintained communal front lawn is equally attractive with a shared driveway offering space for two cars.

The garden, with a large decking area and patio furniture
Summer barbecues can be savoured on the decking area. Image: Gavin Bain & Co

In terms of location, the property is close to the city centre with everything from shops, and schools to restaurants and sports facilities on its doorstep.

And for those who enjoy walking, Hazlehead Park and Johnston Gardens are within an easy walk of the property.

1 Queens Court, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £365,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

