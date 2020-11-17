Chance to live in a 14th Century north-east castle for offers over £475,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Many property hunters have re-evaluated their check list in recent months, from wanting a rural location to yearning for more space.

The perfect pad can be hard to find, but we may well have discovered your dream home.

Fancy living in a castle with a fascinating history, with the price coming in at under £500,000?

Welcome to Number Seven, Fetteresso Castle.

This unusual four-bedroom family home has an unbeatable setting on the outskirts of Stonehaven, and history enthusiasts will be sure to appreciate its wonderful past.

It’s not often you get the chance to live in a 14th Century castle, as Fetteresso was once the seat of the 10th Earl Marischal.

It even rose from the ashes after the castle was set on fire by the Marquis of Montrose in 1645, and was visited by The Old Pretender, James Stewart – who was unofficially crowned King James III within the castle grounds.

Fetteresso has bid farewell to its turbulent background, however, after it was converted into seven quirky homes in the ’90s.

The location could not be better, as you’re in walking distance to Stonehaven with its many amenities, and dramatic Dunnottar Castle is also close by.

If you can tear yourself away from the cliff-top scenery, you’ll be eager to make yourself right at home.

Number Seven is set over three floors, and was further revamped in 2005.

Sympathetic renovations means you can enjoy elegant and modern accommodation.

The ground floor comprises the welcoming entrance hall, a bright and spacious reception room, family room, a modern family dining kitchen, utility room with storage and a downstairs toilet.

This means you have plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing, with practical matters taken care of.

If you have little ones, the family room could easily be used as a playroom, and you can unwind in the reception room once the kids are tucked up in bed.

The lovely staircase is reminiscent of the castle’s past, and you can admire the high ceilings as you ascend to the next floor.

Castle and cosy don’t really go in the same sentence, but each bedroom has been lovingly restored – and you won’t find any draughty corridors.

The master bedroom is on the first floor and certainly fit for a king.

You’ll find a large walk-in dressing area, double fitted wardrobes and a modern en suite.

The remaining three bedrooms can be found on the second floor, and are all a good size.

There are plenty of options, whether you want to create a stylish guest room or charming nursery.

The family bathroom completes the accommodation, and a large landing provides scope for further storage.

It’s also the perfect spot for a home office or reading nook.

Parking is taken care of thanks to a spacious double garage.

You’ll be able to roam outside to your heart’s content, with seven acres of communal land to explore.

The woodlands are perfect for dog walking, and there are plenty of routes just waiting to be explored at the weekend.

Offers should be made of more than £475,000.

Contact Northwood on 01224 218450, or the owner on 01569 767673.