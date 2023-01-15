Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Findlay Mair
January 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Sally, Winnie and Polly?

Sally

Will you be the one to give Sally hugs when she's all tired out? Image: Scottish SPCA
Will you be the one to give Sally hugs when she’s all tired out? Image: Scottish SPCA

Crossbreed Sally is full of energy and loves to run around before getting some cuddles after she tires herself out.

The six-year-old enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs so may well be suited to a home with canine companions following her successful time at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak.

She would require a home with a secure garden where she can come and go as she pleases and an experienced owner who can continue with her training and socialisation.

If you can give Sally a new home then find out how here.

Winnie

Fun-loving kitten Winnie is looking for her forever home. Image: Scottish SPCA
Fun-loving kitten Winnie is looking for her forever home. Image: Scottish SPCA

Winnie is a fast-paced, cheeky kitten who would love lots of toys and games in her new home. She particularly enjoys scratching and jumping on a cat tree before snoozing in a hammock.

At around seven months old, she is a lovely cat with a sweet and confident nature and would therefore suit a home with adults and older children.

She did find the move to the cattery at Drumoak a little stressful at first so would prefer a new family who have experience with cats and can be gentle and patient with her until she feels comfortable in her new home.

Outdoor access is a must to allow her to burn off some energy and go exploring after settling in.

If you can give Winnie a new home, apply here.

Polly

Polly needs an experienced snake owner to look after them. Image: Scottish SPCA
Polly needs an experienced snake owner to look after them. Image: Scottish SPCA

Beautiful royal python Polly is looking to meet their new family and slither into their lives.

They are well-handled and enjoy spending their time on top of a log where they can watch what’s happening in the room.

Polly would be need a large vivarium with lots of ornaments which they could rest on or hide under. The Scottish SPCA would also require Polly’s new owner to have knowledge of snakes and of this breed in particular.

If you can give Polly their new home, find out more here.

