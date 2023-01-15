Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Sally, Winnie and Polly?

Sally

Crossbreed Sally is full of energy and loves to run around before getting some cuddles after she tires herself out.

The six-year-old enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs so may well be suited to a home with canine companions following her successful time at the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak.

She would require a home with a secure garden where she can come and go as she pleases and an experienced owner who can continue with her training and socialisation.

If you can give Sally a new home then find out how here.

Winnie

Winnie is a fast-paced, cheeky kitten who would love lots of toys and games in her new home. She particularly enjoys scratching and jumping on a cat tree before snoozing in a hammock.

At around seven months old, she is a lovely cat with a sweet and confident nature and would therefore suit a home with adults and older children.

She did find the move to the cattery at Drumoak a little stressful at first so would prefer a new family who have experience with cats and can be gentle and patient with her until she feels comfortable in her new home.

Outdoor access is a must to allow her to burn off some energy and go exploring after settling in.

If you can give Winnie a new home, apply here.

Polly

Beautiful royal python Polly is looking to meet their new family and slither into their lives.

They are well-handled and enjoy spending their time on top of a log where they can watch what’s happening in the room.

Polly would be need a large vivarium with lots of ornaments which they could rest on or hide under. The Scottish SPCA would also require Polly’s new owner to have knowledge of snakes and of this breed in particular.

If you can give Polly their new home, find out more here.