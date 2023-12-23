Power outages impacting more than a thousand in Highlands, Aberdeenshire amid wintry conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Power outages impacting more than a thousand in Highlands, Aberdeenshire amid wintry conditions

Snow on the roads, high winds causing difficulties for engineers seeking to restore power, according to SSEN.

By Bailey Moreton
Wintry and windy conditions are making it challenging for SSEN to return power to more than a thousand customers impacted by power outages Saturday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Wintry and windy conditions are making it challenging for SSEN to return power to more than a thousand customers impacted by power outages Saturday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

An engineer is on site fixing a power outage near Oldmeldrum where more than 1,000 people are without power Saturday morning.

The outage, located squarely between Oldmeldrum, Fyvie and Ellon is impacting 1,152 people in all, in 146 postcodes.

Engineers are currently on scene and expect the outage to be fixed by 9:30am on Saturday, December 23.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, 73 people just outside the small parish of Glass, eight miles west of Huntly, are waking up to no power Saturday morning.

power outage
Gritters out and about salting the main roads across Aberdeen on December 8. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

On Scottish & Southern Electricity Network’s Power Track website, the provider said high winds and bad weather conditions are making it “harder than normal to get the power back on.”

The utility provider added: “A mixture of difficulties including damage to our network and travel restrictions means that it may take longer than you’d expect to get the power back on, but we promise we’re doing everything we can to get lights back on sooner.”

In Rothes, 57 people woke up to no power Saturday morning. The outage was reported at 7:30am on Saturday, with SSEN aiming to restore power by noon.

Moray

Nearby Rothes, is another outage stretching south of Mosstodloch. That is impacting nine postcodes, with 123 customers without power.

SSEN aims to have power back on by 10am.

Ninety four postcodes are affected by a power outage near Dyke, east of Nairn. SSEN aims to have power back on by 10am.

Engineers are on the scene for both those outages.

Highlands

People living outside Drumnadrochit are without power. The outage, reported at 4:40am this morning has left 130 people affected.

An SSEN engineer is already on site working on restoring power.

Up on the northern tip of the Orkney Isles a power outage is impacting 51 people.

An engineer is on site and SSEN aims to have the power back on by 1pm.

