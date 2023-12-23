Power outages impacting more than a thousand in Highlands, Aberdeenshire amid wintry conditions

An engineer is on site fixing a power outage near Oldmeldrum where more than 1,000 people are without power Saturday morning.

The outage, located squarely between Oldmeldrum, Fyvie and Ellon is impacting 1,152 people in all, in 146 postcodes.

Engineers are currently on scene and expect the outage to be fixed by 9:30am on Saturday, December 23.

Elsewhere in Aberdeenshire, 73 people just outside the small parish of Glass, eight miles west of Huntly, are waking up to no power Saturday morning.

On Scottish & Southern Electricity Network’s Power Track website, the provider said high winds and bad weather conditions are making it “harder than normal to get the power back on.”

The utility provider added: “A mixture of difficulties including damage to our network and travel restrictions means that it may take longer than you’d expect to get the power back on, but we promise we’re doing everything we can to get lights back on sooner.”

In Rothes, 57 people woke up to no power Saturday morning. The outage was reported at 7:30am on Saturday, with SSEN aiming to restore power by noon.

Moray

Nearby Rothes, is another outage stretching south of Mosstodloch. That is impacting nine postcodes, with 123 customers without power.

SSEN aims to have power back on by 10am.

Ninety four postcodes are affected by a power outage near Dyke, east of Nairn. SSEN aims to have power back on by 10am.

Engineers are on the scene for both those outages.

Highlands

People living outside Drumnadrochit are without power. The outage, reported at 4:40am this morning has left 130 people affected.

An SSEN engineer is already on site working on restoring power.

Up on the northern tip of the Orkney Isles a power outage is impacting 51 people.

An engineer is on site and SSEN aims to have the power back on by 1pm.