Travel: Adventures in the great outdoors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ocean Odyssey

St Hilda Sea Adventures

© Supplied by St Hilda Sea Adventu

St Hilda Sea Adventures has restarted its cruising season and has returned with some great options for places to see and visit.

Starting on May 25, experienced sailors and novices alike will find something to suit all tastes, setting sail on the former tall ship to explore the Western Isles.

With a professional skipper and a chef on board, guests are well looked after with a spacious deck saloon for dining and socialising, warm six-berth en suite cabins, and safe outdoor decks for spotting wildlife and relaxing. There is also deck space for equipment such as kayaks and surfboards, and the St Hilda’s own inflatable sea kayak.

© Supplied by St Hilda Sea Adventu

The St Hilda’s first Mull Odyssey Cruise departs on the May 25 2021 for six nights. Guests can expect to see the puffins on Lunga, or explore the caves of Staffa, enjoy Iona and visit the colourful port of Tobermory. With stunning wildlife and the open ocean on offer, it’s an adventure not to be missed.

Prices from £990 per person for six nights. For upcoming cruises see www.sthildaseaadventures.co.uk

Tel 01776 810802.

Happy glampers in Cannich

© Supplied by Innes and Campbell C

Capers in Cannich – Scotland’s first festival created specifically in response to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines – has announced it will run for eight weekends across the summer starting on Friday May 28 and running until Monday May 31.

With the likes of Inverness outfit Hò-rò, and festival favourites Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5 announced to play the opening weekend, the line-up for the second edition of the festival in June has also now been revealed. Lewis band Face the West, Mark Sharp & the Bicycle Thieves (who recently supported Lewis Capaldi at Aberdeen’s P&J), ska juggernaut Bombskare and Edinburgh indie band Wrest will be among the exciting acts taking to the Highland festival stage next month.

A bar, restaurant, aerial circus and resident farm Alpacas all add to the magic, with family camping available as part of ticket options, too, ranging from one day to the full three-day stay.

Capers in Cannich director Karl Falconer said: “It’s going to be an action-packed summer and our team cannot wait to welcome people to the site.”

Capers in Cannich will run on the weekends of May 28-31, June 11-14, July 9-12, July 23-26, August 6-9, August 27-30, September 3-6 and September 17-20.

Book at www.capersincannich.co.uk

Old-world cottage charm

© Supplied by Mains of Taymouth

If you’re looking for more creature comforts in your holiday stays, then look no further than the cosy Taymouth Cottages set in the picturesque village of Kenmore.

The award-winning Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course is a family run luxury self-catering experience, with a nine-hole golf course, riding stables, bar, restaurant and gift shop – with the Loch Tay Boating Centre and Paper Boat Café just a short walk away.

© Supplied by Mains of Taymouth

Old-world charm and traditional fittings and furnishings await guests who are looking for a rural retreat in the heart of Highland Perthshire’s breathtaking countryside. Enjoy the luxury of a four-poster bed, original stone arched features, log-burning stoves and open fireplaces, and for the evenings why not unwind with a sauna and hot tub?

Cottages range from the one-bedroom Bell Tower to the five-bedroom Mains Park Court, with the majority of properties allowing up to two pets, plus a minimum one-night stay.

For more information on prices see www.taymouth.co.uk

Tel 01887 830226.

History brought to life

© Supplied by Museums and Gallerie

Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life offers indoor and outdoor fun for all the family. Recently reopened, the Coatbrige venue hosts exhibits that will keep the whole family entertained for hours, with an award-winning play park and tram rides just part of the activities to enjoy.

The North Lanarkshire museum gem is also home to speedway bikes, model ships, craft events and dress-up to fire up young imaginations and keep social history alive and well.

Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “Everyone is looking forward to welcoming visitors back and they have worked immensely hard to make it a safe experience, without losing the magic of spending time in a museum and gallery.

“Museums need our support now that they are open, and we encourage people to visit them in person or online. I am particularly looking forward to visiting exhibitions again with my family as a safe and stimulating day out.”

Open Monday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

culturenl.co.uk/museums/visiting-us/summerlee

Tel 01236 638460.