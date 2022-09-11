Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years

By Richard Jones
September 11, 2022, 6:00 am
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.

When you think of a holiday in Orlando, what’s the first thing that springs to mind? The castle, right?

But even though Cinderella’s iconic fairytale home in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has been a honey pot for tourists for the past half century, my 11-year-old daughter Evelyn had another famous castle in mind.

Since our previous trip to Orlando, she had watched all the Harry Potter films, and couldn’t wait to head to The Wizarding World at Universal Orlando Resort.

When we eventually arrived at the JK Rowling mecca, she was in her element, walking down the snow-covered Hogsmeade and having her picture taken in front of the magnificent replica of Hogwarts.

Richard Jones and daughter Evelyn visiting Hogwarts.

However, it wasn’t only Universal that had Evelyn giddy with excitement before our dad-and-daughter break in the Sunshine State.

She hadn’t been to SeaWorld since she was in nappies, and couldn’t wait to accompany her dad on its white-knuckle rides.

During our first full day in Orlando – which also happened to be Fathers’ Day – we climbed aboard four massive rollercoasters – Kraken, Manta, Mako and the all-new Ice Breaker.

Then, once our motion sickness had subsided, we checked out some of the park’s animal experiences, including the Sea Lion and Otter Spotlight show, and the dolphin and stingray encounters.

Evelyn watches a dolphin at SeaWorld.

Away from the main theme parks, there are plenty of other things to see and do in Orlando, and Evelyn and I visited a couple of the city’s lesser-known gems.

During an exciting morning at Gatorland, reptile expert Brandon introduced us to his favourite alligator Buddy, as well as some of the other creatures who call the park home.

We even got to feed a congregation of 14-foot adult gators.

Holding a bucket of raw chicken pieces, with around 50 pairs of hungry eyes transfixed on her, my daughter was initially petrified.

However, Brandon coaxed a dominant male called Raul to open his mouth and Evelyn seemed to make a new friend when she tossed him his breakfast.

There’s something behind you: Richard and Evelyn during feeding time at Gatorland. 

And the thrills didn’t stop there, as we got a bird’s eye view of the park grounds aboard the exhilarating Screamin’ Gator Zipline ride.

After saying “see ya later, alligator” to Brandon and his pals, we headed south for a wildlife journey of a slightly different kind.

During a safari tour at Wild Florida, we watched zebras, water buffalo and lemurs at play, and fed the giraffes, before climbing aboard an Everglades airboat ride, seeing bitterns and eagles, showy lotus flowers and wild gators on Cypress Lake.

Father and daughter enjoy an airboat ride at Wild Florida.

Back up north, beside a smaller and tamer stretch of water, was our hotel for most of the week, the Wyndham Grand at Bonnet Creek.

The resort is one of six dotted around a serene lake, each connected by a half-mile-long boardwalk.

The food and drink at the Wyndham Grand were top notch. The American breakfasts of omelettes and pancakes at Tesoro Cove got our motors running, while we had sandwiches and nachos for lunch by the pool at Back Bay Grill, and a dinner of lobster linguine and Creek Stone Farm ribeye steak at its signature restaurant, deep blu Seafood Grille & Sushi.

The hotel is also in a great location within the Disney World area and just down the road from one of our favourite Orlando restaurants, Sugar Factory at ICON Park on International Drive.

Its menu – rainbow sliders, popcorn shrimp, watermelon cooler goblets and chocolate cookie jar milkshakes – still tastes as good as it looks, while the music was ramped every few minutes as the staff serenaded birthday boys and girls.

Cool off at Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando Resort.

For the remainder of our holiday, we checked into a luxurious suite at Disney’s brand-new Swan Reserve.

The hotel had all the amenities we needed, and staying at a WDW property meant we could give the hire car a rest and use Disney’s free transportation system to get around.

One evening, we booked a table at the finest seafood restaurant in the city, Paddlefish in Disney Springs.

Delicious crab cakes and beef skewers were followed by salmon with wasabi mash and scallops with cauliflower puree.

While Evelyn was happy slurping cooling ice water, I took to the opportunity to sample a cocktail and sip a glass of Napa Valley chardonnay.

Our final day in Orlando was spent at Disney World and we were determined to cram in as much as we could at the House of Mouse.

Richard enjoys a bird’s eye view on the Gatorland zipline.

First, we checked out Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios, home of the new Rise of the Resistance ride, along with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and Toy Story Mania.

Then, after jumping on the Skyliner to Epcot, we boarded the Monorail into Magic Kingdom.

Although Evelyn is a bit older and bigger than when she last walked down the world-famous Main Street, when she clapped eyes on the aforementioned castle, decked out in pink, blue and gold in honour of the park’s 50th anniversary, her jaw-dropping reaction said it all.

That said, Orlando means much more than just Cinderella, Mickey and Minnie to my daughter these days.

The rollicking rollercoasters at SeaWorld, the surprisingly friendly animals at Gatorland, and a certain teenage wizard down the road at Universal, all played starring roles in what was a magical American adventure.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Travel facts
You can book a 2023 Orlando adventure with Barrhead Travel with deposits from £150pp.
Flying direct from Edinburgh with Virgin Atlantic and staying in a central hotel, a 14-night Florida holiday costs from £3,095 for a family of three or £3,709 for a family of four. Based on April 2023 departures.
Add on 14-Day Universal Orlando 3-Park Explorer Ticket from £329pp
Add on 14-Day Disney Magic Ticket with Memory Maker from £587pp
Call Barrhead Travel on 0330 094 8364 for more information or visit barrheadtravel.co.uk
Alternatively, direct flights to Orlando from Edinburgh are available through Virgin Atlantic. See virginatlantic.com
See visitorlando.com for information

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

gleneagles townhouse
Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Whether it's sunbathing, swimming, hiking or culture, you can find it all on a visit to Mallorca.
Sun, sea, history and vistas on a packed holiday to Mallorca
0
Loch Awe Holiday Park is surrounded by dramatic scenery.
Travel: Loch Awe Holiday Park a perfect base for exploring all around Oban
0
Kinnaird Head lighthouse
Discover the illuminating story behind Scotland’s first lighthouse and its keepers
Edgars, mixologist at the Gimlet Bar, Riga, Latvia.
Travel: Living life the Latvian way
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series Picture shows; featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series. Caledonian Canal. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL Date; 27/07/2022
Snapshots from long life of canal
0
The night-time lights at Hogwarts Castle.
All aboard the Hogwarts Express to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
0
Magical autumn colours on the banks of the River Tay taken from Dunkeld Bridge. Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Truly magical: Scotland's home of the fairytale is holiday destination fit for a princess
0
Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Mid air U-turn as Sumburgh Airport closes while flight from Aberdeen was en route
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An enraged domestic abuser ripped off a door handle and launched it towards his partner and into their baby's nursery, a court has heard Picture shows; Peter Groat, DOB 01/04/2001, of Frithside Street in Fraserburgh. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (public image) Date; Unknown
Abusive father-of-two punched partner as she cradled their newborn baby