A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it’s worth it

What happens when a shy young Scot joins a ship full of Americans for a cruise down the Rhine?

The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine. Image: Viking.
By Ross Hempseed

As a solo Scot heading to Europe, I was apprehensive about taking a river cruise with 90 couples from North America, but with Viking, I needn’t have worried.

After spending eight days aboard the Viking Mani sailing down the Rhine, my opinions of American tourists have changed.

As a relatively shy person, I was prepared to eat by myself for the entire trip, but thanks to the welcoming and enthusiastic Americans, I never did.

I hadn’t even boarded the ship before I got to know fellow river cruisers Mike and Debbie Day, from Cincinnati, Ohio.

In Basel, the Viking Mani and its 55 staff – including hotel manager Mo Safwat and programme director Elizabeth Rafferty – warmly welcomed me on board.

I was welcomed on board by Elizabeth Rafferty and Mo Safwat. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The food every night was something I could only dream of making myself: from steak to duck breast to Chateaubriand, delivered in a relaxed and casual dining setting.

We had breakfast, lunch and dinner on the ship while several excursions included meals, but the ship’s chef proudly and cheerily rattled off the night’s menu.

With it being communal dining, I instantly intrigued many guests as I was at least 15 years younger than many, and so was soon bombarded with questions on everything Scotland.

Chateaubriand served on board by executive chef Karl Heinz Zwanzleitner. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Viking operates river cruises along the Rhine, Danube and Seine

River cruising is different from ocean cruising, catering to people who want to know about Europe’s food, history and culture.

As someone fascinated with history, it was something I could immerse myself in and would definitely appeal to someone similar.

Viking has guides at every port including the Black Forest, Strasbourg, Speyer and Cologne.

On day two the ship arrived in Strasbourg, with the guides explaining in detail the delicate history of the city, having been both a part of France and Germany.

A stop-off in the German town of Speyer allowed us to view the stunning Romanesque Cathedral, do some shopping and test our German.

The coaches then took us to Rudesheim, where I opted to go to the infamous Drosselgasse, a small, narrow alleyway filled with beer halls and wineries.

Stolzenfels Castle built in the 13th Century and one of 28 castles located in the Middle Rhine gorge. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

On day five, the Viking Mani sailed through the utterly spectacular Middle Rhine Valley, designated a Unesco World Heritage Site, with more than 28 castles sitting atop hills on either side of the winding Rhine.

It was one of the highlights of the experience for me as we journeyed through a region steeped in history and conflict between warring European nations.

While many castles were destroyed, only one remained in tact, Marksburg Castle, which I toured. During my time there the sun shone out of the clouds, bathing the views from the high hilltop in the shimmering sunlight.

The next stop on the cruise was the city of Koblenz, with attractions such as the Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, accessible by cable car across the Rhine.

We also journeyed to Namedy Castle to meet with its owner Princess Heidi von Hohenzollern, who graciously opened her home to us.

Inside Namedy Castle with its quirky and eclectic style and grandeur. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The cathedral has been a central focal point of Cologne for centuries

Spending the day in historic Cologne, I was given privileged access behind the scenes of a centuries-old cathedral restoration.

Designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site, its gothic grandeur dominates the city’s skyline, with many asking how people were able to construct such a building hundreds of years ago.

We also walked around the roof section and up to the top, where the views were breath-taking, literally, as it took a lot of effort to make it to the pinnacle.

During the eight days aboard the Viking Mani, I made new friends – mostly couples – and they were able to teach me about tolerance.

I am a little reclusive in social situations and would often cringe at certain things, however, I embraced the “madness” and didn’t question what other people chose to make of their holiday.

Clockwise from left to right: Lee, Ross, Mike, Debbie, Mike, Lisa, Mel, Ike, Pat, Jennifer and Kathy. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine with space for 195 guests in clean, spacious rooms, some with verandas to take in the landscapes while cruising.

Another benefit is calm waters for a smooth journey, although the Rhine has several locks, which are impressive but can jolt the ship at points.

Viking also offers cruises down the Danube, Mekong, Seine and Douro (Portugal) as well as ocean cruises and even cruises to Antarctica.

While the price is high compared to ocean cruising, it is justified by the level of service and quality of experience with Viking.

Many people my age would prefer a cheaper holiday with, one could argue, a lot more excitement, but if you love history and are an old soul at heart, you should definitely consider a river cruise.

Viking longships pass through the scenic Middle Rhine gorge during the cruise. Image: Viking.

Rhine Getaway

Length of itinerary: Eight days

Guided tours included: Six

Flights from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow are included on many of the 2023 itineraries.

Includes: Return flights from select UK airports including Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, eight-night voyage in a standard stateroom, in destination transfer, all on-board meals including wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner (plus no corkage fee), included excursions, Wi-Fi (connection speed may vary), gratuities.

Prices start from £2,345 per person for sailings in June 2023 based on current availability.

To make a booking call 0800 319 66 60 or visit www.viking.com

