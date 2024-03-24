I travelled to Alphonse Island in the Seychelles: Where beauty awaits around every corner

Picture this.

It’s a glorious Saturday morning. You are out on the waves of the Indian Ocean, watching the sun glimmer effortlessly on the water.

Out of the corner of your eye, you catch a glimpse of a humpback whale as it dips in and out of the water.

Just when you think you have seen “the greatest source of visual beauty” as Sir David Attenborough would say, a fish starts to tug on your line.

Curious as to what it might be, it is a race to jump in the hot seat to attempt to reel in a whopping 1.2 metre Wahoo fish – best known to sports fisherman, as its speed and high-quality flesh make it a prized and valued game fish.

I am aware this doesn’t quite sound like your average Saturday here in Scotland, but you will be fascinated to learn that this is an everyday occurrence on the beautiful island of Alphonse, located in the Seychelles.

I caught a Wahoo fish

This isn’t the only thing to wow you on the island. Beauty awaits you around every corner, sometimes in the most surprising of places.

Alphonse Island is considered to be one of the most pristine, untouched Edens of the world.

The Alphonse Group of Atolls also includes St Francois and Bijouter, both are just a hop, skip and a short boat ride away.

And I can confirm that a romantic vision of utopia is what is promised at any given moment on Alphonse.

Stepping off the plane, we took a short ride to our resort, where we were greeted by a team of friendly staff members – all of whom took the time to get to know their guests on a first name basis.

A juicy coconut – freshly picked, I might add – was handed to me and it was like nothing I had ever tasted.

Walking through the narrow paths that are backed by gently swaying palm trees and an array of tropical flowers, all I could think was “this looks too good to be true”.

‘Looks too good to be true’

A sea of vibrant colours, exotic shapes and lush foliage gives you a constant reminder that the spots of the world you see on Instagram are in fact real.

Although parts of the island may seem like a figure of your imagination, the escape you get from reality shouldn’t be confused for anything other than perfect.

It wasn’t long until we were shown to our rooms, or should I say, private bungalows.

The island is home to 22 beach bungalows, five beach suites and two luxurious four-bedroomed beach villas. All of which are filled with modern amenities, beneficial to your trip.

With views overlooking the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the bungalow was the perfect epitome of a peaceful beach getaway.

The use of breezy linens, light wood tones and a muted colour palette translated feelings of relaxation, making the room feel like a home away from home.

Conservation remains at the forefront of Alphonse

Enjoying my morning coffee on the verandah, listening to the charming sounds of coastal birds including herons and white-tailed tropic birds is something I reminisce about daily.

Conservation remains at the forefront of Alphonse Island. It was refreshing to see a team of professionals dedicated to protecting the unique fauna and flora of the atoll through rehabilitation and monitoring programmes.

You escape the ordinary and immerse yourself into the tranquility of the island almost instantly.

Whether that’s taking a stroll along the beach as the sun rises or riding off into the sunset.

There are 51 giant tortoises living freely on the island

Cycling through the island was a breeze – the only obstacles to watch out for were giant tortoises.

As there are currently 51 Aldabran giant tortoises living freely on the island, you might make a new friend or two.

There’s little to no escape from the sun since the island is situated only seven degrees south of the equator, so it was music to my ears to find out that a lot of the activities were water-based.

For someone who had never gone snorkelling before, I didn’t quite know what to expect.

An element of fear did cross my mind, but the team eased me into the experience and before I knew it, life felt better under the sea.

‘Life felt better under the sea’

From the unbleached, pristine coral reefs, to the array of unique and curious marine species, discovering a world unseen made me feel as if I was in a Disney film.

Setting out on boats to head to our Flats Lunch destination (in the middle of the Indian Ocean) was an experience like no other.

Tables and chairs with sun parasols had been dotted along the sand flat, with nothing but a white beach and a crystal clear ocean surrounding you.

Dine with your toes in the sand

As Def Leppard played in the background, we dined with our toes in the sand until the tide came in.

Every bite had me forcing room for more, even though I was nearing a food coma.

As the skies turned to candy floss on our last night, a tear shed from my eye as I caught a glimpse of a couple dancing together on the beach while the sun set.

This perfectly summed up my trip as equal parts beautiful and romantic.

Fact file

For 2024, Blue Safari Seychelles (www.bluesafari.com) is offering a Beach Bungalow at a starting price of £6,550 / 7 night package per person sharing.

With a Beach Villa being offered at a starting price of £9,400 / 7 night package per person sharing.

Seychelles Tourist board, who sponsored some of Shanay’s flights and organised a breakfast and Takamaka Rum Factory tour, can be found online at Tourism Seychelles (www.seychelles.com) or contacted by email (UKSTO@seychelles.com.)