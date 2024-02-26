Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes hits back at Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock’s ‘bullied’ claim

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has responded to Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock’s claim the Dons were bullied by the Rugby Park club.

Former Aberdeen boss McInnes and his Killie made it three wins from three Premiership games against the Dons this season with a 2-0 triumph on Saturday.

McInnes was axed by the Pittodrie hierarchy in March 2021.

Warnock is the Dons’ fourth manger since McInnes’ dismissal, with the Pittodrie hierarchy having also sacked Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the Premiership and the win at the weekend opened up a 13-point gap on the Dons.

In the aftermath of the loss, Warnock said a lack of physicality and nastiness in the Dons allowed them to be bullied by Killie.

McInnes says there were many more components to a comfortable defeat of Aberdeen than just physicality.

When asked about Warnock’s “bullied” comment, McInnes said: “I thought we were good at what we did.

“There is always an element in Scottish football where you have to stand up for yourself and be physical.

“But we were more than that and it would be wrong for that to be the only talking point.

“(Liam) Polworth and (Liam) Donnelly brought a calmness and sanitised that frantic play at times.

“We fed our wide players time and time again and wanted ball carriers in the side.

“Also, we have loads of pace at the back, which allows us to go after teams as well.

“We showed a lot of good attributes, and being physical and standing up for yourself are always part of that.”

Revival of former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy

Former Aberdeen winger Kennedy scored the second goal for Kilmarnock.

Kennedy, 29, left Pittodrie last summer having not been offered a new contract by then manager Robson.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy was brought to Aberdeen by McInnes in January 2020.

He made 63 starts and 23 substitute appearances for the Dons, scoring six times.

Kennedy’s time at Pittodrie was hampered by a back injury which ruled him out for nine months.

The winger had suffered two stress fractures to his back.

Kennedy was clearly delighted to score against his former club as he celebrated the goal in front of the 908-strong travelling Dons support at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “Matty’s performances have been really good of late.

“He has got real quality if you give him enough of the ball.

“I think he can score more goals, but I liked his position for the goal.

“It was great subtlety from Kyle (Vassell) to slide him in and Matty had the wherewithal to slot it home.

“It capped a strong performance from Matty – he was really good.

“He had a few injuries when he was at Aberdeen.

“After I left, he had a really bad back issue.

“In the team I played there, I had (Ross) McCrorie and (Lewis) Ferguson as two sixes and (Ryan) Hedges and (Scott) Wright as two 10s.

“My wing-backs were Jonny Hayes and Matty, who played a lot for me on the right.

“He is better off the left.

“There are always reasons for not being at your best, but he was someone I always wanted to work with.

“Matty puts umpteen crosses in and the way he makes half a yard for himself is a wee bit of a throwback.

“He is an out-and-out winger.”