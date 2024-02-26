Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes hits back at Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock’s ‘bullied’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes hits back at Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock’s ‘bullied’ claim

Ex-Aberdeen boss McInnes also gave his view on why winger Matty Kennedy is thriving at Rugby Park after a frustrating spell with the Dons.

By Sean Wallace
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has responded to Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock’s claim the Dons were bullied by the Rugby Park club.

Former Aberdeen boss McInnes and his Killie made it three wins from three Premiership games against the Dons this season with a 2-0 triumph on Saturday.

McInnes was axed by the Pittodrie hierarchy in March 2021.

Warnock is the Dons’ fourth manger since McInnes’ dismissal, with the Pittodrie hierarchy having also sacked Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Kilmarnock are currently fourth in the Premiership and the win at the weekend opened up a 13-point gap on the Dons.

In the aftermath of the loss, Warnock said a lack of physicality and nastiness in the Dons allowed them to be bullied by Killie.

McInnes says there were many more components to a comfortable defeat of Aberdeen than just physicality.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (14361311y) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen Kilmarnock corrie Nbada and manager Derek mcinnes Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Cinch Scottish Premiership, Football, The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, UK - 24 Feb 2024
Kilmarnock goal scorer Corrie Nbada and manager Derek Mcinnes after the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

When asked about Warnock’s “bullied” comment, McInnes said: “I thought we were good at what we did.

“There is always an element in Scottish football where you have to stand up for yourself and be physical.

“But we were more than that and it would be wrong for that to be the only talking point.

“(Liam) Polworth and (Liam) Donnelly brought a calmness and sanitised that frantic play at times.

“We fed our wide players time and time again and wanted ball carriers in the side.

“Also, we have loads of pace at the back, which allows us to go after teams as well.

“We showed a lot of good attributes, and being physical and standing up for yourself are always part of that.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side’s loss at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Revival of former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy

Former Aberdeen winger Kennedy scored the second goal for Kilmarnock.

Kennedy, 29, left Pittodrie last summer having not been offered a new contract by then manager Robson.

Northern Ireland international Kennedy was brought to Aberdeen by McInnes in January 2020.

He made 63 starts and 23 substitute appearances for the Dons, scoring six times.

Kennedy’s time at Pittodrie was hampered by a back injury which ruled him out for nine months.

The winger had suffered two stress fractures to his back.

Kennedy was clearly delighted to score against his former club as he celebrated the goal in front of the 908-strong travelling Dons support at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “Matty’s performances have been really good of late.

“He has got real quality if you give him enough of the ball.

“I think he can score more goals, but I liked his position for the goal.

“It was great subtlety from Kyle (Vassell) to slide him in and Matty had the wherewithal to slot it home.

“It capped a strong performance from Matty – he was really good.

Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

“He had a few injuries when he was at Aberdeen.

“After I left, he had a really bad back issue.

“In the team I played there, I had (Ross) McCrorie and (Lewis) Ferguson as two sixes and (Ryan) Hedges and (Scott) Wright as two 10s.

“My wing-backs were Jonny Hayes and Matty, who played a lot for me on the right.

“He is better off the left.

“There are always reasons for not being at your best, but he was someone I always wanted to work with.

“Matty puts umpteen crosses in and the way he makes half a yard for himself is a wee bit of a throwback.

“He is an out-and-out winger.”

