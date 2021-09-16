Mark Cowie’s praise for leaders in his Fraserburgh side

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has praised the leaders within his squad for how they have stepped into new roles.

Following the retirement of Ryan Christie last month Willie West was appointed Broch captain with Paul Young becoming vice-captain.

West takes on the armband having made more than 550 appearances for the Buchan club since his debut in November 2003.

Boss Cowie said: “Captains are always difficult to replace, we know the experience Ryan had, but somebody had to take over.

“Willie stepped in when Ryan was injured and he’s familiarised himself with the role.

“There’s not another player at our club who commands greater respect from team-mates and youngsters than Willie.

“He’s been there and done it all and he’s held in high regard by everyone at Fraserburgh.”

Young sets high standards

On making, midfielder Young vice-captain, Cowie added: “Paul is somebody who sets unbelievably high standards.

“If you’re looking at how you should conduct yourself as a player, never mind a captain, how you approach games, how you look after yourself away from games then Paul is ideal.

“He’s perfect for youngsters to look at and say ‘right if I want to play at this level how do I need to behave?’

“He’s regarded as a very good player, but I think there’s more to come from him and he can step on again.

“He sets unbelievably high standards for himself and the way he conducts himself is exemplary.

“Between Willie and Paul we have a good structure and there’s a core group of four or five others who run the dressing room and I’m happy with the squad we’ve got.”

Cup hopes for league leaders

This weekend Fraserburgh are in Scottish Cup first round action at Bellslea against East of Scotland Premier Division side Sauchie Juniors.

The Broch are top of the Breedon Highland League and Cowie hopes their good form continues.

He said: “Saturday is a change of opponent, but we need to keep doing things the way we have been.

“It’s a home tie which is all you can really ask for. It’s going to be as difficult as every other game this season.

“But it’s up to us to put on a performance in front of what will be decent-sized crowd at the Bellslea.”