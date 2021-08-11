Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter reflects on goal of the season contender

Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter may not have the goal of the season award sewn up yet. But he has delivered a formidable contender.

The centre-back netted from inside his own half in the 2-1 win over Turriff United at the weekend, after spotting goalkeeper Tim Findlay off his line.

Souter is not a prolific goalscorer and does not attempt such audacious efforts in training. He even admitted initially he had not realised the ball had gone in.

He said: “I couldn’t believe when it went in. I thought it hadn’t – Mitch (Greg Mitchell) came up to me and said it had hit the top of the net.

“It was good but I’ll probably never do it again. We got the free-kick and Mitch was stood over it. I noticed the keeper – it was so obvious how far he was off his line – so I told him to move.

“I had to wait as the Turriff striker was standing in front of the ball and I shouted at the ref to get him to move. I thought the keeper was definitely going to realise what I was away to try.

“The dugout was behind me and apparently Lowser (manager Andy Low) turned away as he thought I was going to play a simple pass. He turned round and the ball was in the net.

“I probably would have got pelters for it if it didn’t go in. It is lucky in a way but I know I can connect with a ball well. Sometimes you go wide of the goal or over the bar but it just seemed to land perfectly.”

The victory takes Locos to seven points from their three games, with the draw against Lossiemouth the week previous the only blemish on their record so far.

Souter added: “Ever since I’ve been at Locos we’ve always struggled up at Lossie. I don’t know what it is. Every time we go up there it always seems to be a fight.

“When we looked at the fixtures, we were going for 18 points in the first six games. We looked at the first major test being at Rothes in a midweeker. But obviously it backfired and Lossie gave us a game.

“It’s disappointing when you see Buckie beating Keith 10-0 and the Broch beating Brora 6-2 – if we’d won that Lossie game, we’d be up there.

“Personally I think it’s going to be one of the toughest seasons we’ve had. There’s maybe six teams that are hot at the minute and it’ll be good to see how it pans out.”

Locos take on Keith on Saturday, who are on the lookout for a new manager after the departures of Andy Roddie and Tommy Wilson following last weekend’s heavy defeat.

Souter added: “I was saying to the guys after the managers left – we’re going to have to up our game. It doesn’t matter if they got beat 10-0 the week before.

“Those two managers leaving, they’ve got a point to prove now to people coming in. They want to be showing they’ve got quality.

“We can’t be thinking it’ll be easy because it won’t. We’ve got to go in with the head right and take care of our own business.”