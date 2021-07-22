Despite crashing 5-1 to Aberdeen defiant BK Hacken boss insists Euro tie is not over

Defiant BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo refused to concede the Swedish side’s Europa Conference League campaign is over.

Rampant Aberdeen demolished the Allsvenskan outfit 5-1 in front of 5,665 fans at Pittodrie.

Hogmo admits he was left stunned by the heavy defeat as his side arrived at Pittodrie on the back of a four game league winning streak.

However he refuses to give up hope of completing a miraculous turnaround in Gothenburg in the return on Thursday.

Hogmo said: “Football is 90 minutes and we will give our all in the return.

“We have to score four goals and not give anything way.

“We need to have discipline and need some time to sort out what happened from there.

“I am surprised by the result but I knew it was going to be a tough game.”

Aberdeen went were 3-0 up through a Lewis Ferguson brace and Andy Considine goal.

BK Hacken netted to make it 3-1 but the Dons scored twice again to snuff out any chance of a turnaround.

Summer signing Christian Ramirez grabbed a debut goal with Connor McLennan netting in injury time.

‘It was a really bad result for us’

Hogmo said his side must improve dramatically at the back if they are to have any hope of overturning the tie.

He said: “You cannot win games when you give away goals like we did, it is not possible.

“We started the game the first 20 minutes and it was how we expected the game to be.

“Then we gave away a corner and a penalty and it is 2-0 to make it difficult for ourselves.

“At 3-1 then the game got too open for us and it is 5-1.

“It is a really bad result for us.”