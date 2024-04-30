Interim boss Peter Leven explains why a back four is best for Aberdeen

Interim boss Peter Leven insists a back four is the formation which will get the best out of the Aberdeen’s defenders.

Leven has set-up with a defensive back four since being appointed interim boss in March.

Former manager Barry Robson – axed on January 31 – primarily used a back three, but the Reds struggled to secure clean sheets.

Under Leven, the Dons have secured four shut-outs in the last five Premiership matches – conceding just one goal.

Aberdeen have registered only four clean sheets in the 29 previous league fixtures.

Leven insists he is flexible and could go with a back three or five, if required – but his preference will always be a four-man rearguard.

The 1-0 defeat of Motherwell was the third successive Premiership clean sheet for the granite-solid Dons defence.

New manager Jimmy Thelin also utlilises four at the back at Elfsborg and is expected to do the same at Aberdeen.

Thelin, 46, will start as Aberdeen manager on June 3, having agreed a three-year contract.

Interim gaffer Leven will be assistant first-team coach to Thelin next season and beyond.

Leven said: “I have always been a four, that’s just the way I see it.

“I could go to a three – I will do whatever I need to win the game.

“With five at the back, putting on an extra body gives you more attacking options.

“But I think this group of players suits a four.

“We defended well against Motherwell.”

Defender Slobodan Rubezic ‘not there yet’

Aberdeen’s rearguard received a recent boost with the return to the match-day squad of centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

The 24-year-old ended a three-month injury nightmare when returning to the squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

Rubezic had been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

There were initial concerns the Montenegro international could be out for the season, but scans revealed the defender did not require surgery.

Rubezic was an unused substitute in the semi-final and 1-0 defeat of Motherwell.

Leven revealed Rubezic is “not there yet” in terms of game action but hopes to play him before the end of the season.

The Dons have four post-split bottom six Premiership fixtures remaining.

Leven said: “I would like to try to get Rubi in, but he is not there yet.

“Obviously reserve football would help just to get him some game time.

“I have to pick the right time to put him in.”

Leven targeting strong league finish

The defeat of Motherwell at the weekend was a mammoth step towards eradicating the threat of the relegation play-offs.

Particularly in conjunction with results elsewhere with Ross County, who occupy the play-off spot, losing 2-0 to bottom club Livingston.

Aberdeen are now eight points ahead of 11th-placed Livingston with only four games remaining.

Although not mathematically confirmed, it appears almost certain new boss Thelin will be managing the Dons in the Premiership next season.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight goes into a summer break.

He will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami to Pittodrie with him.

Leven aims to hand over a team to Thelin with winning momentum by finishing seventh – the highest possible position for the Reds.

Leven said: “We had a chat last week that we want to finish as high as possible.

“It has been like that since I came in.

“There’s no point looking back and I want to finish seventh – the boys know that and we go again on Saturday.”