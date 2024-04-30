Interim boss Peter Leven explains why a back four is best for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interim boss Peter Leven explains why a back four is best for Aberdeen

Aberdeen interim boss Leven also aims to give centre-back Slobodan Rubezic game time before the end of the season - but admits 'he is not there yet' after long-term injury absence.

By Sean Wallace
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock.

Interim boss Peter Leven insists a back four is the formation which will get the best out of the Aberdeen’s defenders.

Leven has set-up with a defensive back four since being appointed interim boss in March.

Former manager Barry Robson – axed on January 31 – primarily used a back three, but the Reds struggled to secure clean sheets.

Under Leven, the Dons have secured four shut-outs in the last five Premiership matches – conceding just one goal.

Aberdeen have registered only four clean sheets in the 29 previous league fixtures.

Leven insists he is flexible and could go with a back three or five, if required – but his preference will always be a four-man rearguard.

The 1-0 defeat of Motherwell was the third successive Premiership clean sheet for the granite-solid Dons defence.

New manager Jimmy Thelin also utlilises four at the back at Elfsborg and is expected to do the same at Aberdeen.

Thelin, 46, will start as Aberdeen manager on June 3, having agreed a three-year contract.

Interim gaffer Leven will be assistant first-team coach to Thelin next season and beyond.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 1-0 defeat of Motherwell. Image; Shutterstock.

Leven said: “I have always been a four, that’s just the way I see it.

“I could go to a three – I will do whatever I need to win the game.

“With five at the back, putting on an extra body gives you more attacking options.

“But I think this group of players suits a four.

“We defended well against Motherwell.”

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic ‘not there yet’

Aberdeen’s rearguard received a recent boost with the return to the match-day squad of centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

The 24-year-old ended a three-month injury nightmare when returning to the squad for the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

Rubezic had been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

There were initial concerns the Montenegro international could be out for the season, but scans revealed the defender did not require surgery.

Rubezic was an unused substitute in the semi-final and 1-0 defeat of Motherwell.

Leven revealed Rubezic is “not there yet” in terms of game action but hopes to play him before the end of the season.

The Dons have four post-split bottom six Premiership fixtures remaining.

Ester Sokler and Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park Image: SNS.

Leven said: “I would like to try to get Rubi in, but he is not there yet.

“Obviously reserve football would help just to get him some game time.

“I have to pick the right time to put him in.”

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Leven targeting strong league finish

The defeat of Motherwell at the weekend was a mammoth step towards eradicating the threat of the relegation play-offs.

Particularly in conjunction with results elsewhere with Ross County, who occupy the play-off spot, losing 2-0 to bottom club Livingston.

Aberdeen are now eight points ahead of 11th-placed Livingston with only four games remaining.

Although not mathematically confirmed, it appears almost certain new boss Thelin will be managing the Dons in the Premiership next season.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Swedish top-flight goes into a summer break.

He will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami to Pittodrie with him.

Leven aims to hand over a team to Thelin with winning momentum by finishing seventh – the highest possible position for the Reds.

Leven said: “We had a chat last week that we want to finish as high as possible.

“It has been like that since I came in.

“There’s no point looking back and I want to finish seventh – the boys know that and we go again on Saturday.”

