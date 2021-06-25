Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Jack Gurr could be an important addition for Aberdeen

By Joe Harper
June 25, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen have signed Jack Gurr
Aberdeen have signed Jack Gurr

Right-back Jack Gurr is Aberdeen’s latest signing and he could be an important player in the new season.

The 25-year-old Englishman is at a good age and his peak years should be ahead of him.

Gurr is someone Stephen Glass knows well from Atlanta United and the Dons boss must believe he can add to Aberdeen.

The full-backs will be important players for the Reds this season given the way Glass wants to play.

Full-backs who can get forward and contribute in attack could make a difference to how Aberdeen play.

Hopefully Gurr can deliver what Glass wants. He’s not a player we know much about, but the proof will be when he’s on the pitch.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Overall I think the Dons are in a decent place ahead of the new season with the squad that is being assembled.

However, there still needs to be some further additions in the forward areas.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is the only signed striker right now, although the Dons remain hopeful of securing a work permit for American forward Christian Ramirez.

But beyond that I would imagine another striker will be signed to provide competition and different options for Glass.

At the moment all the focus for the Reds will be on preparing for next month’s Europa Conference League tie against BK Hacken.

That won’t be an easy start to the season, but hopefully Aberdeen will be in a position to come through it.

