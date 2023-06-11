News Weekend court roll – a flamethrower attack and a samurai sword murder bid Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases. By The crime and courts team June 11 2023, 5.00pm Share Weekend court roll – a flamethrower attack and a samurai sword murder bid Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5813677/weekend-court-roll-a-flamethrower-attack-and-a-samurai-sword-murder-bid/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]