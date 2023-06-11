Weekend court roll – a flamethrower attack and a samurai sword murder bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Weekend court roll – a flamethrower attack and a samurai sword murder bid

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

By The crime and courts team
Post Thumbnail

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from News

Colin McFarlane is suffering from prostate cancer (Ian West/PA)
The Dark Knight star Colin McFarlane reveals prostate cancer diagnosis
Boris Johnson’s resignation and the arrest of former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon dominated the front pages across the UK on Monday.
What the papers say – June 12
In Pictures: The 2023 Tony Awards red carpet (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
In Pictures: The 2023 Tony Awards red carpet
Host Ariana DeBose speaks at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Ariana DeBose tells audience to ‘buckle up’ as she opens unscripted Tony Awards
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault in Derby
New measures announced by schools watchdog Ofsted have been welcomed as sensible but go “nowhere near far” a teaching union has said (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ofsted’s reforms in wake of headteacher’s death ‘do not go far enough’
Tricia Sinclair is to take on a five-day ultra-marathon across Tanzania (Alina Scanlen/Alinascanlen.com/PA)
Veteran running Africa ultra-marathon to raise funds for military rehabilitation
Renoir’s work is a coup for the Ulster Museum (PressEye/PA)
Renoir painting a first for public collection in Northern Ireland
A view of signage for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in Westminster, London.
Schoolgirl from British family shot dead in France – reports
A view of London’s skyline (Daniel Leal/PA)
Net-zero targets among world’s largest companies double in 2.5 years – research