Banks o’ Dee ‘taking legal advice’ as plans for flats next door to Spain Park ‘threaten club’s existence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Banks o’ Dee ‘taking legal advice’ as plans for flats next door to Spain Park ‘threaten club’s existence’

The Banks o' Dee sports club does not believe the narrow route off Abbotswell Road can support traffic to and from the planned affordable housing development.

By Alastair Gossip
The former Banks o' Dee care home.
The former Banks o' Dee care home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Highland League football club could go to court to stop affordable housing for disabled people being built next to its ground.

Deserted Banks o’ Dee care home looks destined to become flats for people with complex care needs, years after it closed in scandal.

Residents were left to find somewhere new to live as the urine-soaked, 60-bed home shut in 2019 after damning inspections.

Now, Aberdeen City Council has given developer Mosaic Microliving permission to convert it into 24 flats.

Banks o' Dee care home could be converted into one-bedroom flats - despite protest from the neighbouring sports club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee care home is poised to be converted into one-bedroom flats – despite protest from the neighbouring sports club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Housing plans could ‘threaten club’s existence’

The neighbouring fitness centre and Banks o’ Dee FC, whose home ground is the adjoined Spain Park, both objected.

Management fear the single-track road won’t cope with extra traffic.

And they claim the housing would  “jeopardise [the club’s] existence”.

Spain Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another 14 objections were also lodged.

But their pleas did not convince the SNP and Lib Dem majority of councillors on the city planning committee, who approved the conversion.

But there could yet be another leg to play – this time in the courtroom.

Banks o’ Dee president: ‘We are taking legal advice’ on flats plan

Soon after, president of the Highland League side Brian Winton told The P&J that Banks o’ Dee is considering challenging the planning permission in the courts.

Banks o’ Dee own the access road and light it during operational hours. The care home was allowed to use the lane, but it is understood this was agreed on the basis the site remained a care home.

Banks o' Dee president Brian Winton says the club will take legal advice on how to stop the flats being built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton says the club will take legal advice on how to stop the flats being built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Asked if he would look at rescinding access for the housing, Mr Winton said: “We are going to take legal advice over the next phase of this…

“We are a charity, so we don’t want to be spending all our money on fighting legal cases.

“We need to be careful how we spend our money – but there is some room for legal challenge.

“We want safe access and egress for our site.”

Banks o’ Dee flats ‘jeopardise existence’ of sports club

Club president Mr Winton claimed Hillcrest’s other Abbotswell Road housing was already a cause of rogue parking in the Spain Park car park.

The road into the Banks o' Dee care home was used for football buses to turn at Spain Park. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The road into the Banks o’ Dee care home was used for football buses to turn at Spain Park. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

He and fitness centre boss Iain Watson described the chaos caused on their little access road on matchdays.

The turn-off into the care home grounds has been blocked off, denying buses a place to turn.

It has left school kids walking down the painted walkway at the side of the long driveway on weekdays as they are dropped off by bus on Abbotswell Road.

The access road in question. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

‘Huge buses forced to reverse along narrow road’

Mr Winton added: “I do worry that construction traffic coming down that road will constrain us as a business.

“The current developer has blocked off the access way to the home so I am now having to reverse 57-seater buses down a small track, with children walking to get buses at the end of our road. It is causing safety issues.

“This is the only charity community hub in the area creating a safe space for children of all ages and gender to participate in a range of different sports.

“We need to protect this facility, not jeopardise its existence.”

Has the council got it wrong?

Banks o’ Dee, which runs the sports centre as a not-for-profit charity, fears residents in the flats could ultimately end up griping about noise from the football ground and early morning fitness classes.

They had already lawyered up ahead of the planning decision.

Solicitor Hazel Brown of Burness Paull argued that council chiefs had got their wording wrong in accompanying legal documents.

A bridge too far?

The wrangle revolves around the condition that developers need to build a new footbridge to the site.

The Banks O'Dee care home at Tullos could soon be turned into flats. Image: Bradley Craig Architects
The Banks O’Dee care home at Tullos could soon be turned into flats. Image: Bradley Craig Architects

Planners say the link would be needed to protect pedestrians and wheelchairs users who would otherwise have to use the narrow road to get there.

Ms Brown urged them instead to require the crossing over the burn went up before the conversion work is allowed to begin.

She claimed the city council would be going against recent legal cases for building to happen without the bridge already in place.

Do you think the council made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Hillcrest doesn’t yet own the land the crossing would be built on, which added to concerns.

But council development management manager Daniel Lewis reassured councillors that the contract was sound.

The care home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The condition demands the footbridge – or another council-approved means of safe pedestrian access – before people can be moved in.

Other “not unsafe” options, suggested by roads planners at the council meeting, include a potential pedestrian crossing across the Banks o’ Dee car park.

But this would rely on agreement from the sports club, currently eyeing legal avenues to halt the flats, too.

The complex has seen better days. Image: Bradley Craig architects

How the plans could save city cash

Hillcrest housing association is to take on the redeveloped care home, backed by city social care bosses.

It’s a project that could save the taxpayer thousands of pounds a year, by ending the need to send people outside of Aberdeen to find a home.

The city health and social care partnership budgeted to spend £600,000 on out of area placements this year, and another £350,000 before April 2024.

The disgraced care home shut in 2019. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson 

Bradley Craig, an architect for the developer, said: “Having a home is a basic human right.

“We want people with disabilities to be able to live in our city in appropriate accommodation.”

Concerns too were raised about the size of the “rabbit hutch” flats that are to be built in the building’s shell.

But new emphasis in planning laws on reusing, not demolishing, existing buildings meant the smaller rooms were accepted by officials.

All the latest planning stories

Conversation