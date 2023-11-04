Rothes’ Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support

Alan Pollock is eager to secure the bragging rights when Rothes face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders visit Grant Street Park this afternoon (2pm kick-off) to face the club that Pollock started his career with.

Since leaving the Lilywhites in 2014 the midfielder has always enjoyed playing them and relishes the banter with the Clach fans.

Pollock, 33, said: “I grew up two minutes from Grant Street Park supporting Clach so I always enjoy going back there.

“I’m quite friendly with a lot of the Clach fans and I get my fair share of stick during the game.

“There’s no silencing them, every time I’ve played against Clach I’ve had abuse, but it’s all part of it and it does get you going.

“I remember being with Nairn, I scored against Clach and I remember running towards the Clach fans celebrating and getting pelters.

“But that’s something I love about the game. They give it to me but I get the chance to give it back if we score or if we win. I don’t mind it at all, it’s all part of the fun.”

Today’s fixture is Rothes’ first outing since October 11 and Pollock is keen to try to move up from their current position of 10th.

He added: “We feel we’ve got a good squad but we haven’t performed as well as we would have liked.

“We feel we should be aiming for the top six, but we need to be putting more points on the board to do that.”

Clach look for elusive win

Meanwhile, Calum Ferguson hopes the positive response triggered by the arrival of new manager Conor Gethins can inspire Clach to their first victory in the league this season.

This is Gethins’ second game in charge of the Lilywhites and Ferguson is upbeat about the future under his management.

The 28-year-old attacker said: “The gaffer has come in with a style of play and philosophy he wants to implement.

“At training it’s high intensity and high standards and everyone will be held accountable to his standards.

“You can tell straightaway what he wants to do and what he wants to implement.

“The boys have taken a lot of positives from that and everyone has had to up their performance.

“He’s made it clear that the position we are in is not acceptable and that boys have to fight for their jerseys because he wants to take the club forward.

“For us as players if we want to be part of the plans then we need to earn our spot.

“That’s triggered a positive response from the players which will hopefully lead us to our first three points.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle are without Marcus Goodall, Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood for their meeting with Lossiemouth at Victoria Park (2pm).

Coasters boss Frank McGettrick returns to his former club missing Henry Jordan and Baylee Campbell.

The match is subject to a 9.45am pitch inspection.

Keith v Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park is also a 2pm-kick off if it passes a 9am pitch inspection with Liam Cheyne and Stewart Hutcheon out for the Maroons.

The Grantown Jags are buoyed by the signing of striker Liam Shewan on loan from Rothes and also welcome back captain James McShane.

Innes McKay returns from suspension for Deveronvale, who face champions Brechin City at Princess Royal Park in another 2pm kick-off, but Aaron Hamilton and Antonio Jam are doubts.

Brora Rangers tackle Forres Mechanics at Dudgeon Park. For the Cattachs, Ross County loanee Adam Mackinnon is available, however, Joe Malin and Josh Meekings remain sidelined. Lee Fraser and Lee Herbert are absent for the Can-Cans.

Owen Rendall returns for Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park encounter with Inverurie Locos, but Alan Hughes and Marc Coghill are out.

Locos have bolstered their squad ahead of the match with the arrival of 17-year-old left-sided defender Milosz Ochmanski on a season-long loan deal from Cove Rangers.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at Harmsworth park at 7.30am.