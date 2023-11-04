Rothes’ Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes’ Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support

The Lilywhites face the Speysiders at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock is looking forward to facing his old club Clachnacuddin
Alan Pollock is eager to secure the bragging rights when Rothes face Clachnacuddin in the Breedon Highland League.

The Speysiders visit Grant Street Park this afternoon (2pm kick-off) to face the club that Pollock started his career with.

Since leaving the Lilywhites in 2014 the midfielder has always enjoyed playing them and relishes the banter with the Clach fans.

Pollock, 33, said: “I grew up two minutes from Grant Street Park supporting Clach so I always enjoy going back there.

“I’m quite friendly with a lot of the Clach fans and I get my fair share of stick during the game.

“There’s no silencing them, every time I’ve played against Clach I’ve had abuse, but it’s all part of it and it does get you going.

Alan Pollock in action for Rothes

“I remember being with Nairn, I scored against Clach and I remember running towards the Clach fans celebrating and getting pelters.

“But that’s something I love about the game. They give it to me but I get the chance to give it back if we score or if we win. I don’t mind it at all, it’s all part of the fun.”

Today’s fixture is Rothes’ first outing since October 11 and Pollock is keen to try to move up from their current position of 10th.

He added: “We feel we’ve got a good squad but we haven’t performed as well as we would have liked.

“We feel we should be aiming for the top six, but we need to be putting more points on the board to do that.”

Clach look for elusive win

Meanwhile, Calum Ferguson hopes the positive response triggered by the arrival of new manager Conor Gethins can inspire Clach to their first victory in the league this season.

This is Gethins’ second game in charge of the Lilywhites and Ferguson is upbeat about the future under his management.

The 28-year-old attacker said: “The gaffer has come in with a style of play and philosophy he wants to implement.

“At training it’s high intensity and high standards and everyone will be held accountable to his standards.

“You can tell straightaway what he wants to do and what he wants to implement.

Calum Ferguson is enjoying working under new Clach boss Conor Gethins

“The boys have taken a lot of positives from that and everyone has had to up their performance.

“He’s made it clear that the position we are in is not acceptable and that boys have to fight for their jerseys because he wants to take the club forward.

“For us as players if we want to be part of the plans then we need to earn our spot.

“That’s triggered a positive response from the players which will hopefully lead us to our first three points.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle are without Marcus Goodall, Kevin Fraser and Shaun Wood for their meeting with Lossiemouth at Victoria Park (2pm).

Coasters boss Frank McGettrick returns to his former club missing Henry Jordan and Baylee Campbell.

The match is subject to a 9.45am pitch inspection.

Keith v Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park is also a 2pm-kick off if it passes a 9am pitch inspection with Liam Cheyne and Stewart Hutcheon out for the Maroons.

The Grantown Jags are buoyed by the signing of striker Liam Shewan on loan from Rothes and also welcome back captain James McShane.

Innes McKay returns from suspension for Deveronvale, who face champions Brechin City at Princess Royal Park in another 2pm kick-off, but Aaron Hamilton and Antonio Jam are doubts.

Brora Rangers tackle Forres Mechanics at Dudgeon Park. For the Cattachs, Ross County loanee Adam Mackinnon is available, however, Joe Malin and Josh Meekings remain sidelined. Lee Fraser and Lee Herbert are absent for the Can-Cans.

Owen Rendall returns for Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park encounter with Inverurie Locos, but Alan Hughes and Marc Coghill are out.

Locos have bolstered their squad ahead of the match with the arrival of 17-year-old left-sided defender Milosz Ochmanski on a season-long loan deal from Cove Rangers.

A pitch inspection is due to take place at Harmsworth park at 7.30am.

