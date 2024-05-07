Cheers! Elgin cocktail bar owner reveals he is extending weekend opening hours

Last summer, James Dean realised his dream by opening his own cocktail and wine bar in the Elgin town centre.

It was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated some challenges.

For around six years, he managed bars in England.

He last managed the Peaky Blinders Bar in Stockport, inspired by the acclaimed TV series starring Cillian Murphy.

But then, he made the move almost 400 miles away to Elgin to be with family and open up his first business.

Dean’s Of Elgin is located at 92E High Street with access to the building via Fife Arms Close.

Journey to Elgin to open first business

Around two years ago, we first revealed his plans to transform the former beauty salon at into a bar.

He also first opened up to the Press and Journal about his remarkable journey to take the plunge to launch the business.

Now, 10 months on, he has revealed why he has decided to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

In March, planners approved the changes.

Last week, the licensing board gave the green light for the opening hours to be changed.

He has three staff members.

James said: “This was requested by our regulars.

“We also kept getting people turning up after we closed the bar and having to tell them sorry we close at ten.

“The extra four hours a week will help us.

“We have all good feedback which shows we are on a good path at the moment.”

He hopes to soon add outdoor seating to help the business during summer months.

James explained: “It has been a quiet start to the year, however is is picking up nicely and expecting another good summer with better weather.

“I want to add four tables with four seats on each.

“Moray Council is just doing some checks just now.”

He says the biggest challenge has been the location of his bar.

James explained: “Some people who live in Elgin don’t know we exist so we need to keep up awareness.

“Although we are located in Elgin’s busiest close as people cut straight through from the car park at the back into the town centre.

“A lot of people walk past us and don’t know what we are.”

Meanwhile, he says he has seen less empty shops in the Elgin town centre since his move here and hopes the £20 million from the UK Government as part of the Long -Term Plan for Towns can help the town.

Opening hours for the bar are now from noon until 10pm from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile on Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open until midnight.

