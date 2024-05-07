Cheers! Elgin cocktail bar owner reveals he is extending weekend opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheers! Elgin cocktail bar owner reveals he is extending weekend opening hours

Last summer, James Dean opened up his cocktail bar in Elgin town centre - and things are going well.

James Dean pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
James Dean pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

Last summer, James Dean realised his dream by opening his own cocktail and wine bar in the Elgin town centre.

It was anything but smooth sailing, as he navigated some challenges.

For around six years, he managed bars in England.

He last managed the Peaky Blinders Bar in Stockport, inspired by the acclaimed TV series starring Cillian Murphy.

But then, he made the move almost 400 miles away to Elgin to be with family and open up his first business.

Dean’s Of Elgin is located at 92E High Street with access to the building via Fife Arms Close.

James Dean pictured outside his business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

 Journey to Elgin to open first business

Around two years ago, we first revealed his plans to transform the former beauty salon at into a bar. 

He also first opened up to the Press and Journal about his remarkable journey to take the plunge to launch the business.

James Dean’s journey.

Now, 10 months on, he has revealed why he has decided to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.

In March, planners approved the changes.

Last week, the licensing board gave the green light for the opening hours to be changed.

He has three staff members.

Inside the bar. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

James said: “This was requested by our regulars.

“We also kept getting people turning up after we closed the bar and having to tell them sorry we close at ten.

“The extra four hours a week will help us.

“We have all good feedback which shows we are on a good path at the moment.”

James is pictured making a Negroni Cocktail. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He hopes to soon add outdoor seating to help the business during summer months.

James explained: “It has been a quiet start to the year, however is is picking up nicely and expecting another good summer with better weather.

“I want to add four tables with four seats on each.

“Moray Council is just doing some checks just now.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He says the biggest challenge has been the location of his bar.

James explained: “Some people who live in Elgin don’t know we exist so we need to keep up awareness.

“Although we are located in Elgin’s busiest close as people cut straight through from the car park at the back into the town centre.

“A lot of people walk past us and don’t know what we are.”

Meanwhile, he says he has seen less empty shops in the Elgin town centre since his move here and hopes the £20 million from the UK Government as part of the Long -Term Plan for Towns can help the town.

Opening hours for the bar are now from noon until 10pm from Monday to Thursday.

Meanwhile on Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open until midnight.

