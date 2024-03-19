Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given new life

A former printing work in the Elgin town centre is moving a step closer to its new use.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper, the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before it merged with the Courant – and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

Plans for former print works

The property is spread over two floors, with attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

In January, we revealed Jean Stalker had submitted proposals to revitalise part of the building as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

Floor plans included two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices could be transformed into beauty treatment rooms.

Finally the attic space could be turned into more storage space on the second floor.

See floor plans for the transformation:

What is the latest on the proposals?

Now it is understood a planning application is not needed for the the change of use to the building.

However a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £180,000 transformation.

Meanwhile, Mrs Stalker has been given planning permission for some work to take place on the South Street building.

This includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should be given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including

potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.