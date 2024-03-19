Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given new life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Work APPROVED as former printing works on Elgin’s South Street could soon be given new life

The South Street building has lain empty more than a decade.

By Sean McAngus
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A former printing work in the Elgin town centre is moving a step closer to its new use.

The building at 31 South Street was once home to the first Elgin newspaper, the Courier.

The first edition was published in 1827 before it merged with the Courant – and later ceased to exist.

Most recently it was home to Moravian Press until they left the building in 2011.

Since then it has lain vacant.

Building pictured when it was home to Moravian Press. Image: Google Maps

Plans for former print works

The former printing  works on South Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The property is spread over two floors, with attic space and a large workshop space to the rear.

In January, we revealed Jean Stalker had submitted proposals to revitalise part of the building as a hairdressing salon and beauty rooms.

Our coverage of the plans.

S Reid Design is representing her in the planning process.

Floor plans included two salon spaces on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, two offices could be transformed into beauty treatment rooms.

Finally the attic space could be turned into more storage space on the second floor.

South Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

See floor plans for the transformation:

The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is the latest on the proposals?

The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now it is understood a planning application is not needed for the the change of use to the building.

However a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £180,000 transformation.

Meanwhile, Mrs Stalker has been given planning permission for some work to take place on the South Street building.

This includes all the windows being replaced and the doors being refurbished and painted black.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The building was previously identified in the Elgin town centre masterplan as one that should be given new life.

Council officials said the property would be suitable for a range of of uses, including
potential as a contemporary art gallery, retail or business space.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pensioner dies in house fire near Buckie
Emma with her dog Luna.
XL bully walk planned for Moray beach following success of Aberdeen meet-up
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man charged over online sexual communications near Buckie
Orca whale surfacing while blowing water.
Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers
Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz winner of 'with a twis't by public vote, Kellie Spooner, winner of the judges choice for her traditional and with a twist pots, and Alison Taylor winner of traditional Cullen Skink by public vote.
IN PICTURES: 'Spoon' full of deliciousness for Cullen Skink world championships
Stagecoach bus as over 40 Inverness journeys cancelled.
Stagecoach plan to hike up fares in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from March 31
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
New 'foodie' purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former…
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…
The former Elgin printing works on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark

Conversation