‘Nobody wanted to live in house between two take-aways… So I’m turning it into a chip shop!’

Living in a house wedged between a Chinese take-away and Tandoori might sound like a mouth-watering dream come true to some of us.

But one such Aberdeen property has proven a nightmare to lease due to having the aromatic eateries as next door neighbours.

Now, the owner of the building has thrown in the dishtowel – and decided to convert the house into a chip shop.

The 651 King Street address is nestled between the Eastern Feast Chinese take-away and Shalimar Tandoori.

The home was bought by the former owner of the Shalimar, Muhammad Adrees, before he sold the business last year following a fire.

Property left previous owner in a pickle

Muhammad was aware of the problems its past owner had in attracting tenants.

And he didn’t relish the prospect of being stuck between a wok and a hard place himself.

He instead cooked up plans to turn it into a chipper, which have now been passed by Aberdeen City Council.

Muhammad said: “The old owner was always struggling to get it occupied, because of it being between the two take-aways.

“Nobody was interested, unless it was someone really desperate for a place to stay.

“It’s not an ideal location for a family to live in.

“So that was in my mind when I bought the property, and I had this plan to convert it into a fish and chip shop.

“We hope it will fill a gap in the market.”

You could live above new King Street chip shop…

Papers lodged with the council by the Neil Rothnie Architect firm also alluded to the home’s problematic past.

A letter sent by architect Ian Hislop claimed the old owner “found it difficult or near impossible” to let out the house.

But as well as the chip shop at street level, Muhammad will create a flat upstairs.

Mr Hislop said the flat should “have greater potential to be let” than the house, with extraction fans ensuring that the waft of fish suppers “will not affect the amenity” of the apartment.

The chip shop is to be open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

You can see the plans yourself here.