‘Nobody wanted to live in house between two take-aways… So I’m turning it into a chip shop!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Nobody wanted to live in house between two take-aways… So I’m turning it into a chip shop!’

By Ben Hendry
October 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Muhammad Adrees is opening a new King Street chip shop

Living in a house wedged between a Chinese take-away and Tandoori might sound like a mouth-watering dream come true to some of us.

But one such Aberdeen property has proven a nightmare to lease due to having the aromatic eateries as next door neighbours.

Now, the owner of the building has thrown in the dishtowel – and decided to convert the house into a chip shop.

The 651 King Street address is nestled between the Eastern Feast Chinese take-away and Shalimar Tandoori.

The home was bought by the former owner of the Shalimar, Muhammad Adrees, before he sold the business last year following a fire.

The owner has high hopes for the chip shop on the busy Aberdeen street.

Property left previous owner in a pickle

Muhammad was aware of the problems its past owner had in attracting tenants.

And he didn’t relish the prospect of being stuck between a wok and a hard place himself.

He instead cooked up plans to turn it into a chipper, which have now been passed by Aberdeen City Council.

Muhammad said: “The old owner was always struggling to get it occupied, because of it being between the two take-aways.

“Nobody was interested, unless it was someone really desperate for a place to stay.

“It’s not an ideal location for a family to live in.

“So that was in my mind when I bought the property, and I had this plan to convert it into a fish and chip shop.

“We hope it will fill a gap in the market.”

The new King Street chip shop will be wedged between the Chinese and Indian venues.

You could live above new King Street chip shop…

Papers lodged with the council by the Neil Rothnie Architect firm also alluded to the home’s problematic past.

A letter sent by architect Ian Hislop claimed the old owner “found it difficult or near impossible” to let out the house.

But as well as the chip shop at street level, Muhammad will create a flat upstairs.

This sketch shows the chip shop plans, which will require an extension onto King Street to make space for the public waiting area.

Mr Hislop said the flat should “have greater potential to be let” than the house, with extraction fans ensuring that the waft of fish suppers “will not affect the amenity” of the apartment.

The chip shop is to be open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.

You can see the plans yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]