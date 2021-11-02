Function room across road from Bridge of Alford hotel approved despite fears for safety of serving staff

Councillors have paved the way for a hotel to open a new function room across the road from the building – despite fears for the safety of serving staff.

Developers recently lodged plans to create a new function room across the street from the Forbes Arms Hotel at Bridge of Alford, the logistics of which caused some raised eyebrows.

Donside Community Council complained to Aberdeenshire Council that the proposal could lead to waiting staff being knocked down while carrying trays across the road.

Tullynessle and Forbes Community Hall and Association also flagged concerns about the safety of the catering workers transporting food and equipment.

Morrison Campbell Estates had to vow to carry out a string of safety improvements in order to get the green light from the local authority.

The changes were detailed during a meeting of the Marr area committee today.

New road signs among mitigating measures

Councillors heard the application received five objections from locals who raised concerns regarding noise, anti-social behaviour as well as road safety.

Revised plans were provided showing details of alterations to the junction of the A944 and Bridge of Alford Road.

The amendments were made to “better define” the junction while also providing drop kerbs to make it safer for staff to cross the road.

Signs warning drivers of pedestrians in the area will also be installed following a request by councillor Robbie Withey.

Community facility welcomed

It all comes as part of plans to bring a historic former general store and emporium building back to life.

The former Bridge of Alford Stores and Post Office buildings will now blossom into a multi-purpose community facility designed for events, meetings and activities.

Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the scheme be approved to find a “long-term use” for “a historical asset”.

Committee chairman councillor John Latham welcomed the proposal saying it was the “last piece of the puzzle” and would provide community space which is “of great need in the area”.

Mr Withey added that he was “very supportive” of the plan as it will bring the building back in use.

Meanwhile councillor Peter Argyle said it was “fabulous” to see the renovated building after it had been derelict for so many years.

He also noted that the improvements to the road junction would make a “significant” difference for people crossing to and from the hotel and for other road users.

James Sheriff’s store had proud history

James Sheriff’s Bridge of Alford Stores was a “thriving general store and emporium” and employed over a dozen members of staff.

It sold everything from “sugar and soap to scythes and cattle cake”.

It was also the twice-yearly destination for people from miles around as they “settled their accounts at May and Martinmass”.

The shop was built and run by the Sheriff family for several generations up to the 1960s but the building had lain derelict for many years.