Banff and Macduff benefit from initiatives to encourage footfall in town centres

Two north-east towns have been given a boost as part of an initiative to encourage more people to stay local.

Through the Phoenix Fund, Aberdeenshire Council hopes to help the towns rise from the ashes of the pandemic.

Banff and Macduff have both recently benefited from the scheme with help from volunteers from the Banffshire Business Forum, rotary club and community council.

One of the main aspects of the project was a new app and website called Love Banff and Macduff which offers locals and visitors information about the area. This includes restaurants, local businesses, events and the latest community news.

Rachel Kennedy, from the Banff and Macduff Phoenix Fund project steering group, said: “The Love Banff and Macduff app and website are invaluable resources for local residents and visitors alike, by encouraging local shopping, promoting local activities and events, and providing up to date information and inspiration for tourists who are visiting our area.

“The wealth of information collated in one central hub makes it easily accessible to everyone, and brings many benefits for our local businesses and communities.”

Businesses across Banff and Macduff were able to sign up to be included on the app and website for free. Through them, they will also be able to engage with customers and share any updates.

A similar app is already in use in Forres.

Wow! 🤩 What a fantastic response to the call for listings, lots of local businesses and groups taking up the opportunity… Posted by Love Banff and Macduff on Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Encouraging new businesses

Fiver Fest was also supported by the Phoenix Fund, which paid for advertising posters and banners. The scheme encouraged local independent businesses to offer short-term £5 deals to encourage people to shop local.

It lasted for two weeks, after which participating businesses said they had noticed increased footfall and sales.

Lynn MacKinnon, who has been coordinating efforts as part of the project steering group, said she hopes this success will encourage new businesses to open in the area.

She said: “The funding that we received has enabled us to deliver a number of positive and impactful resources and fantastic focal points for Banff and Macduff.

“This directly supports existing businesses, and we hope the efforts will also encourage new businesses to establish themselves locally, to further enhance the area’s appeal and economic sustainability.

‘Significant input and hard work’

To help attract people to the town centres, efforts have also been put in to make them more visually appealing.

Six mini murals have been spread around the two towns, created by a host of local artists led by Bryan Angus and inspired by the area’s coastal location and rich culture and heritage.

➡️ Money awarded to Banff and Macduff from Aberdeenshire Council’s Pheonix Fund has been allocated towards revitalising… Posted by Love Banff and Macduff on Thursday, 4 November 2021

Unused shopfronts have been adorned with vinyl graphics by local photographers of nearby landmarks, enticing people to visit them.

Ms MacKinnon added: “This project has required significant input and hard work, and thanks must go to everyone who has been involved.

“We all hope these efforts will support our community to overcome the detrimental effects Covid has had, and to encourage a positive future for our local area, as there really is a lot to love about Banff and Macduff.”