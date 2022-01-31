Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ice warning in place across north and north-east this morning

By Louise Glen
January 31, 2022, 8:45 am
Ice warning until 10am this morning.
Ice warning until 10am this morning.

A weather warning remains in place today until 10am – this time for ice.

The Met Office has said wintry showers and falling temperatures will allow ice to form on untreated surfaces.

Telling people to expect injuries from falls, it asked motorists to make sure their mobile phones were fully charged.

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers and falling temperatures on Monday morning will allow ice to form on untreated surfaces.”

Telling customers to expect icy patches on untreated roads, it said: “Icy surfaces could increase the likelihood of accidents happening, as well as injuries from falls.”

Public transport across the region may still be disrupted following the weekend’s storms due in part to fallen trees.

Train services in the north and north-east remain disrupted, with ScotRail asking people to check for timetable changes before they set out.

It comes as thousands of people remain without power following Storms Malik and Corrie, with SSEN warning it could be tomorrow night before power is restored.

Scores of schools across the patch are shut today.

