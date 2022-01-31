Ice warning in place across north and north-east this morning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A weather warning remains in place today until 10am – this time for ice.

The Met Office has said wintry showers and falling temperatures will allow ice to form on untreated surfaces.

Telling people to expect injuries from falls, it asked motorists to make sure their mobile phones were fully charged.

The Met Office said: “Wintry showers and falling temperatures on Monday morning will allow ice to form on untreated surfaces.”

Telling customers to expect icy patches on untreated roads, it said: “Icy surfaces could increase the likelihood of accidents happening, as well as injuries from falls.”

Public transport across the region may still be disrupted following the weekend’s storms due in part to fallen trees.

Train services in the north and north-east remain disrupted, with ScotRail asking people to check for timetable changes before they set out.

It comes as thousands of people remain without power following Storms Malik and Corrie, with SSEN warning it could be tomorrow night before power is restored.

Scores of schools across the patch are shut today.