Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Corrie: NHS Grampian says number of surgeries left without power

By Daniel Boal
January 31, 2022, 9:51 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 3:14 pm
Communities are being urged to remain vigilant as Storm Corrie approaches, bringing a second day of disruption to the north and north-east.
NHS Grampian has warned that a number of their GP surgeries are without power or computer access due to storm damage.

Storm Corrie has left thousands of homes and businesses across the north and north-east without power.

Gusts of up to 90mph have uprooted trees, caused traffic chaos and left entire communities without running water or electricity.

Stonehaven Medical Centre and Rhynie Health Centre have been left without power and computer access.

Calsayseat Medical Group in Aberdeen had also reported a loss of power but it is understood that it has since been restored.

Following the weekend storms, GP surgeries are experiencing disruption this morning, as follows:Calsayseat (no…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Monday, 31 January 2022

The vaccination centre in Stonehaven vaccination is also closed due to a lack of power.

Several other practices across Aberdeenshire have also reported that telephone systems are down and may only operate on a limited or emergency basis until power is restored.

Services in Aboyne and Tarland, Alford, Auchenblae, Ballater, Braemar and Kemnay have all been affected.

Covid testing

Coronavirus testing provisions have also been pulled from a number of towns in Aberdeenshire, including Laurencekirk, Stonehaven and Huntly.

Volunteers have been re-deployed to assist with Storm Malik and Storm Corrie resilience efforts.

Testing is still available in Peterhead.

When will power be back

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN) has registered more than 240 faults to their network in the north-east alone.

Nearly 20,000 outages are in connection to two faults in Deeside and Stonehaven.

More than 80,000 homes lost supply during Storm Malik on Saturday, with 30,000 more hit with Storm Corrie’s arrival on Sunday.

Engineers have been working hard to restore power to areas hit by outages and estimates suggest that power supplies could be restored by Tuesday night.

SSEN confirm 37,000 homes still without power – and warn it could be Tuesday before it is restored

 

