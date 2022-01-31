No further signings expected at Caley Thistle, says head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are not expecting to make any deadline day signings, according to head coach Billy Dodds.

After seeing his side slide to a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on Saturday, he confirmed Austin Samuels, who signed on an 18-month contract from Wolves on Friday, would be the last new player bolstering the squad.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier in the term, explained after an appearance from the bench at Killie he’s eager to learn from Dodds.

Former Scotland striker Dodds had already brought a hat-trick of forward-minded loan signings to the Caledonian Stadium this month.

🗣️ Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following this afternoon's defeat against Kilmarnock Full Interview 👉 https://t.co/cwiGOJGIvx pic.twitter.com/PmtSMZGOZi — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 29, 2022

Logan Chalmers has arrived from Dundee United, while Sam Pearson has joined from Bristol City.

With deals until the end of the season, the duo made their first starts for the club at Rugby Park at the weekend, having come off the bench seven days previously in the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Retaining Robbie Deas crucial to ICT

Last week also saw Accrington Stanley striker Joe Hardy join on loan until May and he came off the bench against Killie.

Some supporters were expecting a defender to join the Highlanders, with cover light at the back and Danny Devine sidelined through injury at the moment.

It means keeping hold of Robbie Deas, who was subject to a rejected bid from St Johnstone earlier this month, becomes even more vital.

Inverness did confirm on deadline day that Manny Duku had left by mutual consent.

The striker, who had scored twice since joining last summer, played for Raith Rovers last season, also in the second-tier with his tally being 10 goals in 28 games for the Fifers.

With ICT slipping to third spot in the Championship, they remain three points behind leaders Arbroath, having played one match more.

Arbroath host second-placed Killie this Friday, while Inverness prepare for three home games in February.

On Saturday, Dougie Imrie’s Morton head north, followed by Partick Thistle next Wednesday then Ayr United on February 19.