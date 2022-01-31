Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

No further signings expected at Caley Thistle, says head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
January 31, 2022, 9:55 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 8:54 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle are not expecting to make any deadline day signings, according to head coach Billy Dodds.

After seeing his side slide to a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock on Saturday, he confirmed Austin Samuels, who signed on an 18-month contract from Wolves on Friday, would be the last new player bolstering the squad.

The 21-year-old, who was on loan at Aberdeen earlier in the term, explained after an appearance from the bench at Killie he’s eager to learn from Dodds.

Former Scotland striker Dodds had already brought a hat-trick of forward-minded loan signings to the Caledonian Stadium this month.

Logan Chalmers has arrived from Dundee United, while Sam Pearson has joined from Bristol City. 

With deals until the end of the season, the duo made their first starts for the club at Rugby Park at the weekend, having come off the bench seven days previously in the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.

Retaining Robbie Deas crucial to ICT

Last week also saw Accrington Stanley striker Joe Hardy join on loan until May and he came off  the bench against Killie.

Some supporters were expecting a defender to join the Highlanders, with cover light at the back and Danny Devine sidelined through injury at the moment.

Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas.

It means keeping hold of Robbie Deas, who was subject to a rejected bid from St Johnstone earlier this month, becomes even more vital.

Inverness did confirm on deadline day that Manny Duku had left by mutual consent.

The striker, who had scored twice since joining last summer, played for Raith Rovers last season, also in the second-tier with his tally being 10 goals in 28 games for the Fifers.

With ICT slipping to third spot in the Championship, they remain three points behind leaders Arbroath, having played one match more.

Arbroath host second-placed Killie this Friday, while Inverness prepare for three home games in February.

On Saturday, Dougie Imrie’s Morton head north, followed by Partick Thistle next Wednesday then Ayr United on February 19.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal