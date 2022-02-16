London teenager charged in connection with Aberdeen telephone fraud

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old man in London has been arrested and charged in connection with fraud offences in Aberdeen.

It came after an investigation into a report of an alleged telephone bank fraud in Aberdeen in June 2021.

The teenager was arrested and charged following a search of an address in East Ham, London, at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The search was conducted by officers from the police’s North East Divisional Cyber Enabled Crime Team, supported by officers from the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Sergeant David Williamson of the Cyber Enabled Crime Team said the arrest shows the force’s commitment to tackling such crime.

He said: “Anyone can fall victim to fraud or cyber enabled crime. Police Scotland is committed to tackling such criminality and as today’s arrest demonstrates, we will locate those involved and deal with them appropriately.”

Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim of crime can contact police on 101.