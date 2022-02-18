Storm Eunice: Power cuts hit homes and businesses in Aberdeenshire and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish and Southern Electrical Networks (SSEN) are reporting power cuts across Aberdeenshire, Moray and into the Highlands as Storm Eunice sweeps the region.

There are multiple unplanned power cuts including in Banchory, rural areas around Inverurie and at Dunecht.

SSEN said it hoped to have most homes restored by 6pm, as it battles serious storms in the south of England.

Follow our live blog to keep up with the latest weather information from the region.

Need to report a power outage?

Ahead of #StormEunice download our Power Track app to report faults, send us pictures of damage & keep up to date on outages & repairs

Available on android & IOS 👉https://t.co/vbwXeaa0m2

Remember to not approach any damaged power lines or equipment pic.twitter.com/zMi7D8yHyk — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) February 18, 2022

Post codes hit by Storm Eunice power cuts

AB23

Kingseat

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 12.00pm this afternoon.

16 postcodes affected in AB21 0PW, AB21 0UE, AB23 8PU, AB23 8UN, AB23 8UP, AB23 8UU, AB23 8UX, AB23 8XA, AB23 8XB, AB23 8XD, AB23 8XE, AB23 8XG,

AB23 8XH, AB23 8XQ, AB41 7XA and AB41 7XB

Whitecairns

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 12.00pm this afternoon.

16 postcodes affected in AB21 0PW, AB21 0UE, AB23 8PU, AB23 8UN, AB23 8UP, AB23 8UU, AB23 8UX, AB23 8XA, AB23 8XB, AB23 8XD, AB23 8XE, AB23 8XG,

AB23 8XH, AB23 8XQ, AB41 7XA and AB41 7XB

AB31

Slug Road area

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 1.45pm this afternoon.

Six postcodes affected: AB31 6AE, AB31 6DF, AB31 6DH, AB31 6DL, AB39 3TH and AB39 3UX.

Banchory

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 12.03pm this afternoon.

Seven postcodes affected: AB31 4DW, AB31 4EQ, AB31 4ES, AB31 4ET, AB31 4FG, AB31 4FJ and AB31 5QB.

Torphins

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 1.27pm this afternoon.

12 postcodes affected: AB31 4JE, AB31 4JJ, AB31 4JL, AB31 4JN, AB31 4JU, AB31 4JX, AB31 4JY, AB31 4LA, AB31 4PQ, AB31 4PU, AB34 4JH and AB34 5AR.

Bridge of Canny

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 11.40am this morning.

Four postcodes affected: AB31 4AR, AB31 4AS, AB31 4BA and AB31 6PS.

Glenkindle

SSEN says power should be restored by 5.10pm. It was reported at 12.34pm this afternoon.

AB32

Dunecht

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 12.50pm this afternoon.

31 postcodes affected: AB32 6SA, AB32 6YJ, AB32 7AE, AB32 7AW, AB32 7AX, AB32 7BA, AB32 7BB, AB32 7BD, AB32 7BE, AB32 7BJ, AB32 7BL, AB32 7BN, AB32 7BP, AB32 7BQ, AB32 7BR, AB32 7DB, AB32 7DD, AB32 7DE, AB32 7DP, AB32 7DQ, AB32 7DR, AB32 7ED, AB32 7EJ, AB32 7EL, AB32 7EN, AB32 7EP, AB32 7ER, AB32 7ES, AB32 7ET, AB51 0YD and AB51 7LJ.

AB33

Milton of Cushnie

SSEN says power should be restored by 5.10pm. It was reported at 12.34pm this afternoon.

AB39

Slug Road area

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 1.45pm this afternoon.

Six postcodes affected: AB31 6AE, AB31 6DF, AB31 6DH, AB31 6DL, AB39 3TH and AB39 3UX.

AB51

22 postcodes affected AB51 5AA, AB51 5AB, AB51 5AD, AB51 5AE, AB51 5AF, AB51 5AH, AB51 5AJ, AB51 5AL, AB51 5AP, AB51 5AU, AB51 5AX, AB51 5AY, AB51 5BA

AB51 5BB, AB51 5BD, AB51 5BH, AB51 5BL, AB51 5BU, AB51 5DA, AB51 5DB, AB51 5NX, AB51 7RR, AB51 8TR,AB51 8TX, AB51 8UJ, AB51 8UL, AB51 8UN, AB51 8UP,

AB51 8UQ, AB51 8UT and AB51 8UX.

Meikle Wartle near Inverurie

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 1.23pm this afternoon.

AB54

Bridgend

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 2.06pm this afternoon.

IV30

Thomshill area, near to Elgin.

SSEN says power should be restored by 6pm. It was reported at 10.16am this morning.

Two postcodes affected: IV30 8TS and IV30 8TW.

If you come across damage to our network caused by Storm Eunice, please stay well back! Don’t touch it and report it to us as soon as possible. You can do so by calling 105 or through our PowerTrack App. iOS: https://t.co/HTcDqDIPBe

Android: https://t.co/jGbgLguIlJ pic.twitter.com/XVIcIrCSX5 — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) February 18, 2022

A SSEN spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers who have been affected by Storms Dudley and Eunice.

“Our network across the north of Scotland continues to stand up well to the weather conditions and in preparation for further high winds forecast for Sunday, particularly in western areas, we remain at weather warning status.

“We would like to reassure customers our teams are well resourced to respond quickly to further damage to network infrastructure, where it is safe to do so.

“We would encourage anyone concerned about being without power, or to report a fault, to give our teams a call on 105.”