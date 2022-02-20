Missing Aberdeen teen traced ‘safe and well’ By Lauren Robertson February 20, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 6:38 am The missing teenager has been traced, police confirmed [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager reported missing in Aberdeen on Saturday has been found, police have confirmed. Jack Watson was reported missing from the South College Street area of Aberdeen on February 19. Police were concerned for the 17-year-old’s welfare and appealed for the public’s help to find him. Officers confirmed he has now been traced “safe and well”. A statement said: “We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Driver charged in connection with two-vehicle crash near Ellon Missing Aberdeenshire 24-year-old believed to be in Inverness area Sean O’Neil: I’ll never forget Shaun Ritchie case – and I’m determined to help find the truth Three teenagers, 13, 16 and 17, charged in relation to thefts in Keith