Aberdeen pub left to decay for years to become new take-aways By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter March 17, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:26 pm The former Seaton Arms will soon be turned into two take-aways. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Look Down Under for Aberdeen city centre inspiration, says urban planning expert Tim Stonor Wallace Tower plans withdrawn – but campaigners rallying to save landmark despite setback Beautician giving former Aberdeen kilt shop a makeover and new Banchory activity centre among latest plans Images reveal Tarlair revamp, Aberdeen cafe to expand and beefed up security for Queen at Balmoral