Formartine United appoint Stuart Anderson as manager

Formartine United have appointed Stuart Anderson as their new manager.

The 35-year-old, who has been captain of the Pitmedden side, has been in interim charge since Paul Lawson was dismissed on March 13.

Midfielder Anderson has been at North Lodge Park as a player since January 2014 and in recent times has coached United’s Under-21s team.

Speaking about his appointment on Formartine’s social media, Anderson said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at North Lodge Park.

“I would like to thank the chairman for putting his trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith he has shown in me.

“Formartine United has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own.

“I promise everyone connected to Formartine United FC that I will give my all to ensure the club gains the success it so richly desires and deserves.”