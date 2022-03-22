Formartine United appoint Stuart Anderson as manager By Callum Law March 22, 2022, 6:28 pm Stuart Anderson is the new manager of Formartine United [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Formartine United have appointed Stuart Anderson as their new manager. The 35-year-old, who has been captain of the Pitmedden side, has been in interim charge since Paul Lawson was dismissed on March 13. Midfielder Anderson has been at North Lodge Park as a player since January 2014 and in recent times has coached United’s Under-21s team. Speaking about his appointment on Formartine’s social media, Anderson said: “I am hugely honoured to have been offered the role of manager at North Lodge Park. “I would like to thank the chairman for putting his trust in me and I will do all I can going forward to repay the faith he has shown in me. “Formartine United has a clear ambition to be successful both on and off the pitch, an ambition which matches my own. “I promise everyone connected to Formartine United FC that I will give my all to ensure the club gains the success it so richly desires and deserves.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Brechin City chalk up sixth win in a row; Formartine ease to victory against Keith Clinical Clach turn focus on improving home form as Nairn County come calling Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie expecting tougher test in Deveronvale rematch Huntly v Inverurie Locos: Allan Hale and Richard Hastings assess their sides’ progress ahead of Christie Park clash