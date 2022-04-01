WATCH: Would Aberdeen shoppers hold on to £10k for a stranger? Comedian Paul Black warns of scam dangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
WATCH: Would Aberdeen shoppers hold on to £10k for a stranger? Comedian Paul Black warns of scam dangers

By David Mackay
April 1, 2022, 1:21 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 1:22 pm

Comedian Paul Black has taken to the streets of Aberdeen to see if shoppers would temporarily hold onto £10,000 for a stranger – a move that could land them a prison sentence of more than 10 years.

The entertainer spoke to Union Street pedestrians, offering them a £2,000 share of the haul if they keep the cash in their bank for a few hours.

Some agreed they would happily take care of the money for a short time in exchange for a cut.

However, they were shocked to discover that taking part in the practise, which is known as “money muling”, could land them a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Royal Bank of Scotland organised the video to raise awareness of potential scams and criminal activity, warning that if people take part in a similar exchange they may also be barred from opening a bank account again and suffer from a poor credit score.

Mr Black said: “To be honest, I’d never heard of money muling until recently.

“But I think that’s the key issue – people are letting criminals channel money through their bank accounts with no idea that what they’re doing is actually against the law.

“Hopefully, this new campaign will encourage people to think twice if they’re approached by a random individual and offered cash to let money sit in their bank for a few days. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

