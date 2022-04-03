White start to Easter holidays? Snow risk across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

White start to Easter holidays? Snow risk across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

By David Mackay
April 3, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 4:13 pm
Snow on Aberdeenshire rooftops
Snowy rooftops in Aberdeen. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

It may be the Easter holidays, but winter weather is still with us with the risk of more warnings for snow a possibility across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands this week.

Forecasts show a risk of the white stuff falling across the north and north-east between Tuesday and Thursday.

Met Office forecasters believe there is a potential for up to four inches of snow across higher ground with two inches a possibility at lower levels.

However, experts have warned the risk of snow across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands currently remains “uncertain” with the cold front due to remain under observation for the coming days.

Where is there a chance of snow?

Current Met Office forecasts show a combination of sleet and rain due to move across Aberdeen and the east coast on Wednesday morning.

However, areas further inland, including Inverurie, Banchory and Huntly, are at risk of spells of snow beginning late on Tuesday evening.

A Highland cow in snow.
The Met Office has warned of the chance of snow across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands. Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Sleet and rain is forecast in Elgin and Forres, but Moray communities on higher ground, including Keith, Dufftown and Tomintoul, are predicted to get heavy snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, sleet and rain is forecast in Inverness and Thurso with heavy rain due in Fort William.

The Western Isles and Orkney are also due to get rain while Shetland should remain dry and Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge stressed the chance of snow remained uncertain.

Snowy streets in Aviemore
Snow in Aviemore in February. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

He said: “There’s certainly a chance of seeing something. It’s tricky though because it’s still uncertain what the position of the low pressure system will be.

“If it comes further south then it will push the cold air to the north, if it stays further north then all you will get is rain.

“At the moment it looks like the north-east of Scotland will get some snow. At the moment there is still too much uncertainty to issue weather warnings, though that may come in the next few days.

“Some models we are running show around 10cm of snow across higher ground and up to 5cm across low levels – so there is the potential for a fairly significant snow event.”

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday

  • Aberdeen: 1C
  • Inverness: -1C
  • Elgin: 1C
  • Peterhead: 2C
  • Stonehaven: 1C
  • Banchory: 0C
  • Keith: -1C
  • Braemar: -3C
  • Aviemore: -2C
  • Fort William: 1C
  • Kirkwall: 3C
  • Lerwick: 1C
  • Stornoway: 2C

