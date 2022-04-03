White start to Easter holidays? Snow risk across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It may be the Easter holidays, but winter weather is still with us with the risk of more warnings for snow a possibility across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands this week.

Forecasts show a risk of the white stuff falling across the north and north-east between Tuesday and Thursday.

Met Office forecasters believe there is a potential for up to four inches of snow across higher ground with two inches a possibility at lower levels.

However, experts have warned the risk of snow across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands currently remains “uncertain” with the cold front due to remain under observation for the coming days.

Where is there a chance of snow?

Current Met Office forecasts show a combination of sleet and rain due to move across Aberdeen and the east coast on Wednesday morning.

However, areas further inland, including Inverurie, Banchory and Huntly, are at risk of spells of snow beginning late on Tuesday evening.

Sleet and rain is forecast in Elgin and Forres, but Moray communities on higher ground, including Keith, Dufftown and Tomintoul, are predicted to get heavy snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Highlands, sleet and rain is forecast in Inverness and Thurso with heavy rain due in Fort William.

The Western Isles and Orkney are also due to get rain while Shetland should remain dry and Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge stressed the chance of snow remained uncertain.

He said: “There’s certainly a chance of seeing something. It’s tricky though because it’s still uncertain what the position of the low pressure system will be.

“If it comes further south then it will push the cold air to the north, if it stays further north then all you will get is rain.

“At the moment it looks like the north-east of Scotland will get some snow. At the moment there is still too much uncertainty to issue weather warnings, though that may come in the next few days.

“Some models we are running show around 10cm of snow across higher ground and up to 5cm across low levels – so there is the potential for a fairly significant snow event.”

Minimum temperatures on Wednesday

Aberdeen: 1C

Inverness: -1C

Elgin: 1C

Peterhead: 2C

Stonehaven: 1C

Banchory: 0C

Keith: -1C

Braemar: -3C

Aviemore: -2C

Fort William: 1C

Kirkwall: 3C

Lerwick: 1C

Stornoway: 2C