Charity celebrates giving £250,000 ‘warm hugs’ to children with cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Charity celebrates giving £250,000 ‘warm hugs’ to children with cancer

By Lauren Taylor
May 26, 2022, 8:42 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:13 am
Hollie and Kris Dear with organiser Sarah Shearer and her husband and trustee Neil. Supplied by Hollie Dear.
Hollie and Kris Dear with organiser Sarah Shearer and her husband and trustee Neil. Supplied by Hollie Dear.

A north-east charity has raised more than a quarter of a million pounds to help children with cancer get a day out or a short break away.

Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, set up by Hollie and Kris Dear in memory of their son, made the announcement at a ceilidh that raised even more money to give to youngsters.

Little Hamish bravely fought neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer for nine months, but died at the age of three in 2015.

The charity has helped around 100 children each year since, providing gifts, vouchers, toys and even short breaks. Since the pandemic it has also helped purchase play equipment for children’s homes and garden.

Mr and Mrs Dear, from Tarves, celebrated the sixth year of the charity at its third Remembrance Ceilidh for Hamish on May 13 – the first fundraising event since the pandemic.

Hamish with his parents when he was in hospital in Glasgow.

At the event, they announced the news of the £250,000 milestone – and that was before a further £9,500 was raised on the night.

Mrs Dear admitted she is proud that Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs has managed to make such a difference to other families.

She said: “It’s incredible to think our wee charity’s maybe not so little anymore and it’s doing amazing things.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because it’s nice that we can do this and make a difference for other children, but it’s knowing what they’re going through and the reasons why we’re doing it.”

‘Little things make the big difference’

Hamish was in hospital in Glasgow hospital for treatment, but there were times the family could leave the ward to go out for the day and enjoy time together.

Mrs Dear added: “When we thought about setting up a charity we based it on what helped us and the little things that made a difference to Hamish going through his treatment.

“We might be a bit different from some of the bigger charities that provide holidays to Florida and extravagant holidays and things like that, we’re smaller in terms of what we’re giving out but we think it’s the little things that make the big difference.

“So it’s nice because I suppose it’s quite personal for us, we’re doing what really made a difference to us and Hamish and kind of passing that on to other children and their families.”

Trustees David Leslie, Deborah Nesbitt, Hollie Dear and Kris Dear. Supplied by Hollie Dear.

“We never set out with a goal of what we wanted to raise or what we could give out,” she said. “We just really wanted to help other children and put a smile on their faces – that was our goal.

“When we shared the news with the trustees in April that we’d given out a quarter of a million pounds, even they couldn’t believe it.

“It’s often little things or little amounts but it just builds up, we were all amazed by it and incredibly proud that it’s all because of Hamish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]