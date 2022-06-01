Queen’s Birthday Honours: Emeritus professor urges others to ‘think big’ as he is made an OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queen’s Birthday Honours: Emeritus professor urges others to ‘think big’ as he is made an OBE

By Louise Glen
June 1, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 9:52 am
Professor Henry Ellington. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Professor Henry Ellington. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A professor of education, a “theologian of reality” and a granddad-of-four has been made an OBE.

Henry Ellington, an emeritus professor of The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Graduating in 1963 with first class honours from both Robert Gordon’s College and Aberdeen University in natural philosophy (physics) he later progressed his knowledge in an external PhD in plasma physics.

He even captained a team in the then new TV show University Challenge the same year he graduated, which he today described as “miserable” – blaming their English literature expert’s stage fright for their “hammering”.

The 81-year-old went on to work as a research scientist at Harwell’s in Didcott before returning to Aberdeen to become a secondary teacher.

However, after just two terms at Aberdeen Academy he realised it was not the career for him as it was not challenging enough.

Professor Henry Ellington will receive an honour in the Queen’s Jubilee list. Picture by Kath Flannery.

A lecturer’s post was advertised at RGU, and he seized the chance – going on to become the longest-serving member of staff with 56 years of service.

Prof Ellington worked as a lecturer for seven years before becoming head of the educational teaching unit – a job that would take him all over the world, including Nigeria, where he set up innovative pathways into the oil industry for students.

Be ‘brilliant’ at what you do

Today, he encouraged people not to stick with their first job they try saying it took him four until he found one he was “brilliant” at.

In 1984, he helped to set up a science education body SATRO in Aberdeen, the precursor of TechFest. He served on the board of directors for 28 years, until 2012.

He was also elected as a  Burgess of Guild of the City and Royal Burgh in Aberdeen in “recognition of his outstanding record of service to the local community” in 2017.

Prof Ellington – a former chairman of the Association for Education and Training Technology – encouraged others to “think big” when talking about his honour.

“Think big, you don’t realise your own potential,” he said. “If you aim for the stars you can probably get there.”

At the age of 79, Mr Ellington said he wrote his “final – and most important – book during Covid lockdown” titled The Nature of Reality.

He was married to his late wife Lindsay for 53 years.

The couple had two children, Kenneth and Pamela, and four grandchildren.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]