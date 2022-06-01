Developers say Peterculter ‘will wither’ if council doesn’t approve controversial plans for 250 homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Developers say Peterculter ‘will wither’ if council doesn’t approve controversial plans for 250 homes

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 1, 2022, 5:38 pm
Elaine Farquharson Black told the council the Peterculter homes are "much-needed". Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team.
Elaine Farquharson Black told the council the Peterculter homes are "much-needed". Supplied by Michael McCosh, design team.

The developers behind controversial plans for 250 new Peterculter homes have told the council their proposal would keep the community alive.

First Endeavour LLP has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to build 250 properties – which could increase the suburb’s population by as much as 20%.

A pre-determination hearing was held today to give developers and objectors the chance to have their say on the proposal.

City councillors visited the site before the talks, to get a better idea of how the proposed development would fit in the landscape.

The red outlines shows where the proposed new Peterculter development would lie
The red outline shows where the proposed new Peterculter development would lie

What did the developers say?

At the meeting Elaine Farquharson-Black of Brodies LLP said the application would keep families in the area.

She said: “Culter Community Council had advised Aberdeen City Council that there’s a critical need for new homes for growing families in the Culter area.

“They expressed concern that their community will wither if their vibrant young families keep having to move away.

“The community council was looking for a greater mix of house types – they wanted small, large detached, semi-detached, bungalows, low cost housing and retirement homes.

“The application before you today seeks to provide that much-needed housing including 25% affordable housing, a community and transport hub, open space, pedestrian and cycling networks.”

An artist impression of what the new housing development at Peterculter could look like
An artist impression of what the new housing development at Peterculter could look like

Is school capacity an issue?

She said the site was a “very sustainable location” for the development as all of the local facilities are within a 20 minute walk.

The developers added it had been confirmed that there would be capacity for pupils from the development within the primary school and Cults Academy.

Ms Farquharson-Black added: “The site provides opportunities for outdoor recreational access to natural open space and an opportunity for woodland areas to be sensitively managed to enhance biodiversity.”

Elaine Farquharson Black

Community Council concerns

The meeting gave objectors the chance to comment on the plans.

Peter Brawley attended the Town House talks on behalf of Culter Community Council.

He said: “The population of Peterculter is about 5,000.

“If there’s an average of four people in each of the 250 new homes then the population of Peterculter would increase by 20%.

“Whichever way you look at it, Tillyoch is a large development for the village.”

He also said that the main concerns of the community council is the “destruction” of ancient woodland for the access roads and the impact it would have on wildlife.

And the group remains worried about the capacity of the local schools and medical centre, road safety and additional traffic.

Objectors say the new Peterculter development would have an impact on local wildlife
Objectors say the new Peterculter development would have an impact on local wildlife

What did the objectors say?

Resident Robert Brew said the biggest objection to the development was the threat to nature.

He said: “There are designated species in the area – there’s bats, red squirrel and I myself have spotted woodpecker and owls so it’s clearly an area that’s rich in wildlife.”

He added that the construction work would “obliterate the ancient woodlands” and it was simply “the wrong development in the wrong place”.

Maurice Manning said he felt the development is “out of scale” for a village like Peterculter and said the influx of new residents “is just not sustainable for any of the facilities in the village”.

“Once lost it is gone forever”

If approved the new development would lie next to Bucklerburn Road and the B979 Malcolm Road, on land that is currently in use by the Tillyoch Equestrian Centre.

The local authority has received 295 letters of objection calling for the scheme to be rejected.

The Woodland Trust submitted an objection due to the direct loss of ancient woodland.

The conservation charity said: “Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat, once lost it is gone forever.

“We will continue to oppose this proposal unless suitable mitigation measures can be implemented to protect the ancient woodlands on site.”

What happens next?

As this was just a pre-determination hearing, the council made no decision on the new Peterculter homes.

A report will now be prepared with a recommendation and will go before the council’s planning committee at a later date.

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]