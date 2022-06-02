‘Oyez, oyez!’: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proclamation for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has taken place in Aberdeen this afternoon, as the city kicks-off its celebrations for Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne.

It took place at Mercat Cross at the Castlegate and was read by Town Sergeant Stephen Smith.

The proclamation for the Queen took place at 2pm across the country, with public criers announcing the beginning of the festivities.

Proclamations have also been taken place across the Commonwealth, with the Queen being the head of state of 14 nations outside the UK.

The proclamation

A number of onlookers watched the proceedings as Mr Smith proclaimed:

“Oyez Oyez Oyez.

“Today in our nation – and throughout the Commonwealth – we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Elizabeth – the second of that name – our most beloved sovereign and head of the Commonwealth for 70 years.

LIVE: We're live from the Jubilee Proclamation in Aberdeen. Posted by The Press and Journal on Thursday, 2 June 2022

“How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession – platinum – that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.

“And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK overseas territories – and in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth.

“Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.

“God save the Queen.”

Jubilee events

The city is getting ready for royal fun and at 9:30pm tonight the official beacon lighting ceremony will take place outside Marischal College.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron, as the Queen’s lord lieutenant of the city, will light the beacon.

It will be one of 2,022 beacons lit across the UK and throughout the Commonwealth and will feature a piper, a trumpeter and a choir from St Margaret’s School for Girls, who will perform ‘A Song for the Commonwealth – A Life Lived with Grace’.

On Sunday, Duthie Park will play host to a family picnic hosted by the Lord Provost.

Taking place between 11:30am to 2:30pm, it will feature live music from the Bon-Accord Silver Band and the Newtonhill Pipe Band, as well as activities for children.