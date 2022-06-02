‘Oyez, oyez!’: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Oyez, oyez!’: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation in Aberdeen

By Chris Cromar
June 2, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:02 pm

The proclamation for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has taken place in Aberdeen this afternoon, as the city kicks-off its celebrations for Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne.

It took place at Mercat Cross at the Castlegate and was read by Town Sergeant Stephen Smith.

The proclamation for the Queen took place at 2pm across the country, with public criers announcing the beginning of the festivities.

Proclamations have also been taken place across the Commonwealth, with the Queen being the head of state of 14 nations outside the UK.

Aberdeen town sergeant Stephen Smith. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Onlookers watch as the proclamation is announced. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen town sergeant Stephen Smith read the proclamation. Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson.
It took place at Castlegate in the centre of the city. Photo by Kami Thomson.

The proclamation

A number of onlookers watched the proceedings as Mr Smith proclaimed:

“Oyez Oyez Oyez.

“Today in our nation – and throughout the Commonwealth – we are celebrating our glorious Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Elizabeth – the second of that name – our most beloved sovereign and head of the Commonwealth for 70 years.

“How apt that this should be the Platinum anniversary of her accession – platinum – that most noble of metals, more precious even than gold.

“And so it is in honour of this unique occasion that beacons will be lit this evening throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the UK overseas territories – and in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth.

“Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one Commonwealth.

“God save the Queen.”

Jubilee events

The city is getting ready for royal fun and at 9:30pm tonight the official beacon lighting ceremony will take place outside Marischal College.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost David Cameron, as the Queen’s lord lieutenant of the city, will light the beacon.

It will be one of 2,022 beacons lit across the UK and throughout the Commonwealth and will feature a piper, a trumpeter and a choir from St Margaret’s School for Girls, who will perform ‘A Song for the Commonwealth – A Life Lived with Grace’.

On Sunday, Duthie Park will play host to a family picnic hosted by the Lord Provost.

Taking place between 11:30am to 2:30pm, it will feature live music from the Bon-Accord Silver Band and the Newtonhill Pipe Band, as well as activities for children.

