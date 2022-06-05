‘Compassionate, fun and loving’: Tributes to co-founder of Aberdeenshire-based Symposium Coffee Wendy Haggath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Compassionate, fun and loving’: Tributes to co-founder of Aberdeenshire-based Symposium Coffee Wendy Haggath

By David Mackay
June 5, 2022, 1:44 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 6:11 pm
Wendy Haggath established Symposium Coffee with husband Paul in 2005. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media
There has been an outpouring of love and support following the death of Wendy Haggath, who ran Aberdeenshire-based Symposium Coffee.

The mother-of-four, 42, established the firm with husband Paul 17 years ago in Peterhead.

Over the last two decades the couple have grown the business to 10 branches with three in their hometown as well as outlets in Fraserburgh, Portsoy, Elgin and elsewhere.

Thousands pay tribute

Posting on the firm’s Facebook page, Mr Haggath confirmed his wife had tragically died in her sleep.

All Symposium coffee houses were closed on Saturday and Sunday as a result.

The couple shared owner and managing director responsibilities for the company.

Paul and Wendy Haggath with daughters Imogen, Olivia, Ava and Ellie. Photo: Haggath family.

On Facebook, Mr Haggath wrote: “My darling Wendy-Louise tragically passed away in her sleep. My girls and I are devastated…

“We have a big and strong family around us but I ask for you to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.

“So disappointed, Paul xx

“Absent from the body, present with Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Thousands have reacted to the news online with about 1,000 leaving their own tribute on Symposium’s Facebook page.

Leanne Taylor wrote: “I’m so very sorry to be reading this, Wendy was amazing and a truly wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time.”

Mhairi Philip wrote: “I am so devastated to read this.

“I met Wendy many years ago when she was doing her Level 3 childcare award. I think your (the family’s) eldest was just a baby.

Wendy and Paul Haggath in Symposium. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

“She was wonderful, compassionate, fun, loving and will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.”

Phil Maciver wrote: “So sorry to hear this – she was such a lovely lady with an amazing smile.”

Dianne Stewart wrote: “There are no words Paul, she was one of the loveliest and unbelievably kind people I have had the pleasure of knowing.

“Whilst I only knew her for a short period of time she made a huge impact on me and I feel privileged to have known her.”

Growth of family-run Symposium

The couple, who were married for more than 20 years, opened their first branch in Peterhead in 2005 after Mr Haggath spotted a gap in the market for quality espresso-based drinks.

The couple created their own signature coffee blend and continue to expand the business.

Turriff has already been earmarked for an outlet while other locations in the north-east are also reported to be in mind.

In January the firm had 72 employees.

