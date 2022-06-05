‘Compassionate, fun and loving’: Tributes to co-founder of Aberdeenshire-based Symposium Coffee Wendy Haggath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been an outpouring of love and support following the death of Wendy Haggath, who ran Aberdeenshire-based Symposium Coffee.

The mother-of-four, 42, established the firm with husband Paul 17 years ago in Peterhead.

Over the last two decades the couple have grown the business to 10 branches with three in their hometown as well as outlets in Fraserburgh, Portsoy, Elgin and elsewhere.

Thousands pay tribute

Posting on the firm’s Facebook page, Mr Haggath confirmed his wife had tragically died in her sleep.

All Symposium coffee houses were closed on Saturday and Sunday as a result.

The couple shared owner and managing director responsibilities for the company.

On Facebook, Mr Haggath wrote: “My darling Wendy-Louise tragically passed away in her sleep. My girls and I are devastated…

“We have a big and strong family around us but I ask for you to keep us in your thoughts and prayers.

“So disappointed, Paul xx

“Absent from the body, present with Our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Thousands have reacted to the news online with about 1,000 leaving their own tribute on Symposium’s Facebook page.

Leanne Taylor wrote: “I’m so very sorry to be reading this, Wendy was amazing and a truly wonderful person. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time.”

Mhairi Philip wrote: “I am so devastated to read this.

“I met Wendy many years ago when she was doing her Level 3 childcare award. I think your (the family’s) eldest was just a baby.

“She was wonderful, compassionate, fun, loving and will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.”

Phil Maciver wrote: “So sorry to hear this – she was such a lovely lady with an amazing smile.”

Dianne Stewart wrote: “There are no words Paul, she was one of the loveliest and unbelievably kind people I have had the pleasure of knowing.

“Whilst I only knew her for a short period of time she made a huge impact on me and I feel privileged to have known her.”

Growth of family-run Symposium

The couple, who were married for more than 20 years, opened their first branch in Peterhead in 2005 after Mr Haggath spotted a gap in the market for quality espresso-based drinks.

The couple created their own signature coffee blend and continue to expand the business.

Turriff has already been earmarked for an outlet while other locations in the north-east are also reported to be in mind.

In January the firm had 72 employees.