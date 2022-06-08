Scotland fans urged to plan ahead and travel early to tonight’s match at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland fans urged to plan ahead and travel early to tonight’s match at Hampden

By Chris Cromar
June 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 8:45 am
Scotrail pay dispute
ScotRail services have been cut back due to temporary timetable changes. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Football fans travelling to Scotland’s Nations League fixture against Armenia at Hampden tonight have been urged by ScotRail to plan their journeys in advance and consider their travel options.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm, however turnstiles at the stadium will open from 6pm.

Fans are encouraged to leave plenty of time for their journey and get to the ground early as trains will be busy.

ScotRail will be adding extra carriages to as many trains as possible from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden, prior to the game.

Last train before full-time

However, the train operator is urging fans attending to the match to consider their travel options, as the last trains of the night from Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central will depart before the final whistle due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

There will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central prior to the game.

Customers urged to buy tickets in advance

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy their ticket to Mount Florida in advance via the mTickets system on the ScotRail app.

Buying tickets through the mTickets system means people can buy their tickets from their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers and the train operator is reminding customers that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on their services.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell said:

“We’ll be doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team.

‘Adding extra carriages to services’

“We’re adding extra carriages to services to help customers get to the game, however, trains are expected to be very busy, so we’d encourage people to travel to the stadium early if they can.

“Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options.

“Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the game, so please make sure you know where to go. We have a dedicated webpage at scotrail.co.uk/sport with more information and our staff will also be on hand to direct you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]