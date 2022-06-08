Scotland fans urged to plan ahead and travel early to tonight’s match at Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Football fans travelling to Scotland’s Nations League fixture against Armenia at Hampden tonight have been urged by ScotRail to plan their journeys in advance and consider their travel options.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm, however turnstiles at the stadium will open from 6pm.

Fans are encouraged to leave plenty of time for their journey and get to the ground early as trains will be busy.

ScotRail will be adding extra carriages to as many trains as possible from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden, prior to the game.

Last train before full-time

However, the train operator is urging fans attending to the match to consider their travel options, as the last trains of the night from Mount Florida back to Glasgow Central will depart before the final whistle due to the temporary timetable currently in place.

There will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central prior to the game.

Customers urged to buy tickets in advance

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy their ticket to Mount Florida in advance via the mTickets system on the ScotRail app.

Buying tickets through the mTickets system means people can buy their tickets from their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers and the train operator is reminding customers that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on their services.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell said:

“We’ll be doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team.

‘Adding extra carriages to services’

“We’re adding extra carriages to services to help customers get to the game, however, trains are expected to be very busy, so we’d encourage people to travel to the stadium early if they can.

“Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options.

“Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the game, so please make sure you know where to go. We have a dedicated webpage at scotrail.co.uk/sport with more information and our staff will also be on hand to direct you.”