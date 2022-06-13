Wild About Aden promises family-friendly start to summer holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An annual family-friendly event will return to a north-east country park this summer.

Wild About Aden promises plenty of fun for all the family, such as a visit from the Critter Keeper, train rides and ranger-led activities.

The team at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw are looking forward to seeing families try out segways with Wheelie Fun and even climbing trees with the Wild Tree Adventure squad.

Techfest and Storegga will also be doing science experiments and telling visitors about the carbon capture and storage project.

‘Delighted to host in normal format’

Buchan Development Partnership is supporting Wild About Aden, which takes place on July 5 and 6.

Events and communications officer Leona Findlay said: “After two years we are delighted to be able to host Wild About Aden in its normal format.

“The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid and we tried to offer families small scaled ticketed activities throughout the summer holidays last year which were all well attended, but our intention was always to bring Wild About Aden back to the park in its normal format once it was safe to do so.”

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food and drinks from the many food vendors who will be attending the event in the courtyard.

Wild About Aden is free, although some activities will have a small charge. The latest information is available on the Aden Country Park Facebook page.