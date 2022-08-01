Aberdonians asked to submit nominations for their council worker People’s Champion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you know a council employee or team whose hard work for their community deserves some proper recognition?

Now is your chance to give them the spotlight they deserve, as nominations for the Aberdeen Council People’s Champion award open.

The title is part of the local authority’s Star Awards for staff recognition and is the only category nominated and voted for by the people of the city.

So if you can think of a friendly face who made a difficult time a little bit easier, or a group of people who went above and beyond to keep local residents safe and happy, make sure to get your nomination in.

Who’s won the Aberdeen People’s Champion before?

The People’s Champion of 2021 was Aileen Walker, a support services manager at Bucksburn Academy who was described as the school’s “beating heart”.

She appeared on the shortlist alongside the council’s environmental health and trading standards team, the staff who install community alarms and make emergency repairs, and Lochside Academy youth development officer Sharon Desbois.

Aileen said she was “so humbled” by the honour, adding that she was accepting the award on behalf of “colleagues at every school in the city” who showed dedication and enthusiasm for helping kids every day.

What happens now?

The public is being urged to get their nominations in before 5pm on August 21.

The activity the person or team is being nominated for must have happened in the city between June 2021 and August 2022.

Once the submissions close, three finalists will be picked by an external panel made up of representatives from local voluntary groups.

They will be revealed on September 5, when voting will open to the public for 20 days, and the final results of that vote will be announced at the Star Awards ceremony on September 30.

To enter your nomination for the award, click here.