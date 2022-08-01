Aberdonians asked to submit nominations for their council worker People’s Champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdonians asked to submit nominations for their council worker People’s Champion

By Craig Munro
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:49 am
The Aberdeen public is being asked to nominate their people's champion council worker.
Do you know a council employee or team whose hard work for their community deserves some proper recognition?

Now is your chance to give them the spotlight they deserve, as nominations for the Aberdeen Council People’s Champion award open.

The title is part of the local authority’s Star Awards for staff recognition and is the only category nominated and voted for by the people of the city.

So if you can think of a friendly face who made a difficult time a little bit easier, or a group of people who went above and beyond to keep local residents safe and happy, make sure to get your nomination in.

Who’s won the Aberdeen People’s Champion before?

The People’s Champion of 2021 was Aileen Walker, a support services manager at Bucksburn Academy who was described as the school’s “beating heart”.

She appeared on the shortlist alongside the council’s environmental health and trading standards team, the staff who install community alarms and make emergency repairs, and Lochside Academy youth development officer Sharon Desbois.

Aileen said she was “so humbled” by the honour, adding that she was accepting the award on behalf of “colleagues at every school in the city” who showed dedication and enthusiasm for helping kids every day.

What happens now?

The public is being urged to get their nominations in before 5pm on August 21.

The activity the person or team is being nominated for must have happened in the city between June 2021 and August 2022.

Once the submissions close, three finalists will be picked by an external panel made up of representatives from local voluntary groups.

They will be revealed on September 5, when voting will open to the public for 20 days, and the final results of that vote will be announced at the Star Awards ceremony on September 30.

To enter your nomination for the award, click here.

