‘Feast for the eyes and the ears’: Aberdeen Mela festival is back bigger and better than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Feast for the eyes and the ears’: Aberdeen Mela festival is back bigger and better than ever

By Lauren Robertson
August 21, 2022, 7:03 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 7:25 pm
Dance group Desi Braveheart at Aberdeen Mela 2022. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dance group Desi Braveheart at Aberdeen Mela 2022. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Westburn park was alive with the sights, sounds and smells of Aberdeen Mela – One World Day 2022 on Sunday.

Hundreds of performers and vendors headed for the north-east to share their culture and celebrate an event embracing both togetherness and diversity.

More than 14,000 people attended the festival this year, which was returning bigger and better than ever after three years of Covid and rain cancellations.

Visitors clutching exotic delicacies didn’t know where to look, with Chinese lions dancing in one direction and stages with jam-packed line-ups in another.

14,000 people headed to this year’s festival. Picture by Paul Glendell

The festival was a family affair as little kids enjoyed the fairground and big kids warmed up ahead of the evening’s after party at the Lemon Tree.

‘Best Mela yet’

Lucy Stroud, Mela‘s communications and marketing manager said this year’s festival is “the best yet”.

“The sun has been shining and everything has gone smoothly,” she said.

“It has been nice to bring the whole city together to celebrate multiculturalism and diversity.”

Touch of Love on stage at Aberdeen Mela. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

She added: “The whole city has come together enjoying other cultures’ food and just being together and enjoying each other’s company.

“There have been no bad vibes, it has just been an absolute hit.”

Ms Stroud believes Sunday’s event has put Aberdeen Mela “back on the map” and that it can only keep growing in years to come.

‘It was electric’

Performers came from all over the UK to perform at the festival, with Ms Stroud saying London-based DJ Sandyman and Raag Qawwali were big hits.

FHA Kitchen had a stall at this year’s Aberdeen Mela. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Sandip Chakravarty, who performs under the stage name Sandyman, said the atmosphere as he was performing at Mela was “absolutely rocking” and that he was excited to be at the festival for the first time after watching from afar for years.

He added: “The audience were having such a good time, it was electric.

“They were singing along, dancing along, they were amazing. We played a lot of Bollywood music and we found it was really diverse, the entire crowd, no matter their nationality, they were enjoying the music and having a good time.”

Ms Stroud said of the performers: “They’ve put on a real feast for the eyes and the ears, just so visually dynamic and stunning.”

Our best pictures from Aberdeen Mela

IN PICTURES: More than 14,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

l-r Emer Hinphey, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting, Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB, Lisa Thomson, CEO, Purpose HR, and Anne Douglas, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting.
AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year
0
17-year-old Jack Watson.
Missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson last seen in Glenrothes on August 1
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds 'biggest ever' celebration of Ford through the ages
0
Ellon Pedal Car Race 2022. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Blue skies, bikes and breakdowns in return of Ellon Pedal Car Race
0
Thousands gathered at Duthie Park for the event. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
'It's great to be back': Friends of Duthie Park put on the ultimate family…
0
Live performers, including the Newtonhill Pipe Band, provided entertainment throughout the afternoon. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Thousands gather for Friends of Duthie Park 10th annual open day
0
Dance group, Baila Venesuela performing on stage. Picture by Paul Glendell
IN PICTURES: More than 14,000 move and groove to the return of Aberdeen Mela
0
Efforts to land Natural History Museum attractions like this blue whale skeleton for Aberdeen's old John Lewis have not gone swimmingly. Supplied by Shutterstock
Hopes of turning empty Aberdeen John Lewis into Natural History Museum remain - but…
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist
The British Quoiting Open Championship returned after a two-year break. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
IN PICTURES: Quoiting players from across UK do battle in British Championship in Stonehaven
0

More from Press and Journal

Couple looking at energy bill.
People face freezing or starving this winter due to devastating cost of living concerns,…
0
l-r Emer Hinphey, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting, Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB, Lisa Thomson, CEO, Purpose HR, and Anne Douglas, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting.
AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen loan star Leighton Clarkson learned free-kick skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard
0
17-year-old Jack Watson.
Missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson last seen in Glenrothes on August 1
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds 'biggest ever' celebration of Ford through the ages
0
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result