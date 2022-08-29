Clan’s classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Clan’s classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus

By Ellie Milne
August 29, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 5:09 pm
The Wood Tour will take place on September 16 with pit stops throughout the day. Supplied by Clan.
The Wood Tour will take place on September 16 with pit stops throughout the day. Supplied by Clan.

Owners of classic cars and motorcycles are being invited to take part in an annual event organised by Clan Cancer Support.

The Clan Cavalcade is making its return to the north-east for the first time since 2019 on Friday, September 16.

This year’s event is titled The Wood Tour and will involve pit stops at a number of woodwork demonstrations and activities throughout the day.

Julie Ferguson, Clan’s local services coordinator for Moray, said: “We always look forward to the Cavalcade and we’re delighted to see its return in September after a three-year hiatus.

Past Clan Cavalcade events have raised thousands for the charity.

“This year’s theme of wood gives a nod to some truly unique and highly skilled businesses in the local area.

“This is a highly anticipated annual event which draws many vintage and classic car owners from across the country whilst raising much needed funds for those affected by cancer in the local community, helping ensure Clan can provide vital support services to those in need.”

Where are The Wood Tour pit stops?

After breakfast at the Threaplands Garden Centre, the drivers will head to Christies Nurseries in Arradoul and Turlundie Wood Turners at New Pitsligo to view some young trees.

This will be followed by a wood turning demonstration by the Wakeley Tree Surgeons, and then lunch at The Last Bus Cafe.

All participants will also take part in a tour of a new eco house built by AG Stuart in Insch and a wood sculpting demonstration at Garry Shand Chainsaw Sculpting in Dufftown.

The tour will conclude with a two-course meal at The Sunninghill Hotel in Elgin.

Entries for the event can be made by calling 01343 or by visiting the website. A £50 minimum sponsorship is requested from each vehicle owner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres
A van on its side blocked the A96 near Keith.
Van on its side blocks A96 near Keith
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Mitch Bechard, founder of CopperCairn.
Moray whisky experience business has big growth ambitions
1
Extension to buildings at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin to house MRI.
Dr Gray's gets its MRI scanner, new Portknockie bowling club pavilion and extension to…
1
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a PayPal stalker, an anti-masker and a woman who cried…
Piles of rubbish are building up, with fire crews called to extinguish a blaze early today. Picture: Sophie Goodwin/DCT Media
Bin catches fire as rubbish builds up due to ongoing strikes
0
Ride the North is back, starting and finishing this year in Elgin. It's a one day event this year and riders can pick between 57 or 100 miles. All pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Ride the North makes a glorious return
0

More from Press and Journal

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Highland League Weekly, August 29, featured image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres