Clan’s classic car and motorcycle cavalcade back on the road after three-year hiatus

Owners of classic cars and motorcycles are being invited to take part in an annual event organised by Clan Cancer Support.

The Clan Cavalcade is making its return to the north-east for the first time since 2019 on Friday, September 16.

This year’s event is titled The Wood Tour and will involve pit stops at a number of woodwork demonstrations and activities throughout the day.

Julie Ferguson, Clan’s local services coordinator for Moray, said: “We always look forward to the Cavalcade and we’re delighted to see its return in September after a three-year hiatus.

“This year’s theme of wood gives a nod to some truly unique and highly skilled businesses in the local area.

“This is a highly anticipated annual event which draws many vintage and classic car owners from across the country whilst raising much needed funds for those affected by cancer in the local community, helping ensure Clan can provide vital support services to those in need.”

Where are The Wood Tour pit stops?

After breakfast at the Threaplands Garden Centre, the drivers will head to Christies Nurseries in Arradoul and Turlundie Wood Turners at New Pitsligo to view some young trees.

This will be followed by a wood turning demonstration by the Wakeley Tree Surgeons, and then lunch at The Last Bus Cafe.

All participants will also take part in a tour of a new eco house built by AG Stuart in Insch and a wood sculpting demonstration at Garry Shand Chainsaw Sculpting in Dufftown.

The tour will conclude with a two-course meal at The Sunninghill Hotel in Elgin.

Entries for the event can be made by calling 01343 or by visiting the website. A £50 minimum sponsorship is requested from each vehicle owner.