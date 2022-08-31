Developer launches downsized Broad Hill flats plan after facing huge backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A developer has submitted revised plans to build a block of flats near Aberdeen’s Broad Hill two months after scrapping previous unpopular proposals.

Alexander Bonner had submitted plans for 47 flats on Park Road in September last year.

He had hoped to build a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments over five and seven storeys.

But the application was taken off the agenda just hours before it was due to be considered by the council’s planning committee in June.

The proposal had received 134 objections from residents opposing the development.

What’s new?

Mr Bonner is proposing to build the new five-storey complex on the same site as his previous application.

It is currently used as a depot by light haulage firm Paterson’s and lies next to the recently constructed Ocean Apartments.

The building itself would have a L-shaped footprint but is smaller than the one that was proposed before.

Six flats will be located on each floor.

The new apartments will be a mix of one and two-bedrooms.

Each one will have an open plan living and kitchen area, double bedroom, bathroom and storage space.

And some will even have a colourful private balcony.

Aberdeen Broad Hill flats would be ‘interesting addition to skyline’

Agents Tinto Architecture said the building is “sympathetic to the nearby residential development whilst avoiding any potential overlooking and overshadowing”.

They added: “We believe that this development would be well integrated with its surroundings, a welcomed addition to the housing provision in the city centre, and an interesting addition to the varied and exciting city skyline.”

Council objections taken into consideration

The proposal has addressed concerns raised by Aberdeen City Council in the last application.

The council’s waste and recycling department had objected due to concerns its collection lorries would not be able to turn in the site

But new application has included plans for a turning circle in the parking area.

Meanwhile the roads team said the last proposal had a “large shortfall” in car parking.

Now the new plan is expected to have 33 parking spaces including two disabled bays and two active electric vehicle charging spaces.

There will also be space for two motorcycles and eight visitor spaces.

You can see the plans here.