Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing man Umar Kahn, 24, believed to have travelled to Aberdeen on Flixbus

By Denny Andonova
August 30, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 6:24 pm
Umar Kahn, who has been reported missing from England, was seen arriving in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 23. Photo supplied by Police Scotland.
Umar Kahn, who has been reported missing from England, was seen arriving in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 23. Photo supplied by Police Scotland.

A 24-year-old man missing from England is believed to be in Aberdeenshire.

Umar Kahn, who has links to Leicester and London, reportedly travelled from south of the border to Glasgow last week.

The 24-year-old is then believed to have taken a Flixbus service to Aberdeen – arriving in the Granite City at around 2.50pm on Tuesday, August 23.

Two days later, he is said to have been spotted in the Cove area, on the coast road near Doonies Farm.

Police are now asking anyone who might have seen or talked to Mr Kahn to come forward and assist with their search.

Mr Kahn has been described as of slim build with dark hair.

Missing man Umar Kahn took a FlixBus from Glasgow to Aberdeen
Umar Kahn took a FlixBus from Glasgow to Aberdeen. Supplied by FlixBus.

When last seen, he was wearing a light coloured hoodie, blue jeans and white trainers. He also had a white jacket and was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector George Nixon said they are growing “increasingly concerned” for Mr Kahn’s wellbeing as he doesn’t have any known links to the region.

He added: “Extensive searches are ongoing to find Umar who has links to both Leicester and London but no known connections in the Aberdeenshire area. Concern for his welfare is increasing.

“I would ask anyone who was on the Flixbus Service from Glasgow that arrived in Aberdeen on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 23, and saw or talked to Umar to get in touch as you may have information that can help with our inquiries.

“We are keen to find out where he went after arriving in the city.”

‘We want to make sure he’s safe’

Inspector Nixon also appealed to people who were walking or driving in the Cove area between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, August 25, to contact police.

Officers are also asking those who know Mr Kahn to get in touch and help them establish whether he has travelled to a different location in Scotland or to England.

“In addition, given that Umar has no known links to the Aberdeenshire area, I am also asking anyone who knows Umar to get in touch.

Inspector Nixon added: “We just want to make sure he is safe and well. It is vital that we find out if he may have travelled on to another part of Scotland or to England.

“Our inquiries to find him are ongoing and officers will be around the coast road area.

“If you have any information that could assist please speak to them or call us on 101, quoting reference number 1893 of Thursday, August 25.”

Tags

Conversation

