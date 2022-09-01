Get on your bike! Aberdeen Science Centre marks Tour of Britain with cycling event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre is taking part in the Tour of Britain with a cycling and sports science event.

The centre will explore the science behind various sporting activities as part of its latest theme, to celebrate the Tour of Britain taking place in Aberdeen’s city centre on Sunday, September 4.

Launched today, there are new attractions at the centre.

A variety of interactive exhibits inspired by the event will be running until November 30.

What new exhibits are on?

Visitors will be able to experience:

Investigating Peloton bikes

How aerodynamics impact cyclists on the move

Microscope activities that will investigate the different materials involved with cycling

Hands-on activities for junior sports enthusiasts in the designated under-six zone

New activities will be introduced in October.

The exhibition will be joining the large number of events organised to coincide with the Tour of Britain over the weekend.

Emphasise the science of sports

Jessica Brook, the public and digital programme coordinator at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “What better time for us to place emphasis on the science behind sports and the technology associated with it?

“We will have a range of hands-on activities that will look into how the human body reacts to exercise, how peloton bikes work and so much more.

“Through the science of sport and adventure and our existing life sciences exhibits, we hope to educate and inspire the future sports stars and sport scientists of the future.”

ASC was recently awarded five-star status by VisitScotland after it reopened in 2021 following a £6million renovation.

It is currently ranked second out of 158 on TripAdvisor’s best things to do in Aberdeen.

To learn more about the centre or to buy tickets, visit here.