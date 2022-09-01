Get on your bike! Aberdeen Science Centre marks Tour of Britain with cycling event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Get on your bike! Aberdeen Science Centre marks Tour of Britain with cycling event

By Cameron Roy
September 1, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:13 pm
Aberdeen Science Centre will be running special events for the Tour of Britain.
Aberdeen Science Centre will be running special events for the Tour of Britain.

Aberdeen Science Centre is taking part in the Tour of Britain with a cycling and sports science event.

The centre will explore the science behind various sporting activities as part of its latest theme, to celebrate the Tour of Britain taking place in Aberdeen’s city centre on Sunday, September 4.

Launched today, there are new attractions at the centre.

A variety of interactive exhibits inspired by the event will be running until November 30.

What new exhibits are on?

Visitors will be able to experience:

  • Investigating Peloton bikes
  • How aerodynamics impact cyclists on the move
  • Microscope activities that will investigate the different materials involved with cycling
  • Hands-on activities for junior sports enthusiasts in the designated under-six zone

New activities will be introduced in October.

The exhibition will be joining the large number of events organised to coincide with the Tour of Britain over the weekend.

Budding young scientists will be able to enjoy sports science. Supplied by Aberdeen Science Centre.

Emphasise the science of sports

Jessica Brook, the public and digital programme coordinator at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “What better time for us to place emphasis on the science behind sports and the technology associated with it?

“We will have a range of hands-on activities that will look into how the human body reacts to exercise, how peloton bikes work and so much more.

“Through the science of sport and adventure and our existing life sciences exhibits, we hope to educate and inspire the future sports stars and sport scientists of the future.”

Aberdeen Science Centre.

ASC was recently awarded five-star status by VisitScotland after it reopened in 2021 following a £6million renovation.

It is currently ranked second out of 158 on TripAdvisor’s best things to do in Aberdeen.

To learn more about the centre or to buy tickets, visit here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Talks continue with Cosla and unions as further bin and school strikes loom
0
Post Thumbnail
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0
queen braemar gathering
Queen to miss Braemar Gathering as thousands prepare for popular Highland Games
0
Post Thumbnail
Reds go green: The Dons take step forward on sustainability journey with net-zero partner
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Kyle Tomlinson. CR0037775 30/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Banned driver caught behind wheel again because partner had Covid coughing fit
Will you hit the high notes or fall flat in our entertainment quiz.
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0
A concept image of the planned Aberdeen market - which council money chief Steve Whyte says funding is secure for. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
'Nothing to indicate' UK will pull Aberdeen market funding - despite pedestrianisation warnings
0

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0
Post Thumbnail
Queues growing on A92 south of Aberdeen following three-vehicle crash
0