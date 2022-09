Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan joins St Johnstone on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen attacker Connor McLennan has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal.

The 22 year-old becomes the second Don to move on deadline day following David Batesโ€™ transfer to Belgian club Mechelen.

McLennan, a graduate of the Donsโ€™ youth academy, has been capped at Scotland under-21 level.

He made his first team debut for the club in April 2016 and has scored eight goals in 108 appearances.

McLennan, who will join his new team-mates for training tomorrow, is looking forward to playing again after falling down the pecking order at Pittodrie this season.

He told the St Johnstone website: โ€œIt’s great to get this move over the line.

“My aim is to get into the manager’s first team plans as soon as possible and play a part in helping us win as many games as we can.

“I will need to show the manager and the coachingย staff what I can do and I will work hard in training every day.

“I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will needย to perform to a high standard to be involved in games.

“But I feel I can make a positive impact and that’s what I want to do.

“Andy Considine has spokenย very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing-room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality.

“They are also a good bunch of lads and I’m looking forward to meeting them and training with them.”