Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan joins St Johnstone on loan

By Paul Third
September 1, 2022, 7:11 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:13 pm
Connor McLennan will spend the season on loan at St Johnstone
Connor McLennan will spend the season on loan at St Johnstone

Aberdeen attacker Connor McLennan has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal.

The 22 year-old becomes the second Don to move on deadline day following David Bates’ transfer to Belgian club Mechelen.

McLennan, a graduate of the Dons’ youth academy, has been capped at Scotland under-21 level.

He made his first team debut for the club in April 2016 and has scored eight goals in 108 appearances.

McLennan, who will join his new team-mates for training tomorrow, is looking forward to playing again after falling down the pecking order at Pittodrie this season.

He told the St Johnstone website: “It’s great to get this move over the line.

“My aim is to get into the manager’s first team plans as soon as possible and play a part in helping us win as many games as we can.

“I will need to show the manager and the coaching staff what I can do and I will work hard in training every day.

“I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will need to perform to a high standard to be involved in games.

“But I feel I can make a positive impact and that’s what I want to do.

“Andy Considine has spoken very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing-room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality.

“They are also a good bunch of lads and I’m looking forward to meeting them and training with them.”

 

