Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of Britain

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the same day Tour of Britain is due to set off from Aberdeen.

Cyclists and spectators at the Tour of Britain in the city may need to prepare for downpours on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast from midnight on Saturday to 3pm the following day.

Event organisers have said they don’t foresee themselves having to change plans, but that they are monitoring the forecast.

Rain is also forecast to cause disruption elsewhere in the north and north-east, with the Met Office’s warning stretching along the Moray coast and up north to Wick.

Sunday’s weather warning comes the day after a similar one was issued for Oban and the surrounding areas on Saturday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy rain across parts of eastern and northern Scotland

Sunday 0000 – 1500 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tdC2rsJJ9W — Met Office (@metoffice) September 3, 2022

‘We don’t envision any changes’

With some worrying plans for the first Tour of Britain stage might be impacted by the weather, organisers have confirmed they don’t currently think plans will need to change.

Instead, they advised spectators to plan ahead and prepare for possible bad weather.

An event organiser said: “We are following the latest weather forecast from the Met Office in relation to tomorrow’s stage. Currently we don’t envision any changes to plans and are looking forward to getting the race underway.

“We would advise all spectators to come prepared for the wet conditions and take care when travelling to the event.”

What can you expect on Sunday?

The Met Office issues a yellow weather warning when heavy rain is expected to cause disruption.

Sunday’s rain is forecast to be heavy at times with the potential of flooding – which in some cases could cause a danger to life.

Rainfall is predicted to total up to 3ins in some areas but temperatures are due to stay mild at around 16C.

There is also a “slight chance” that rain and flooding could cause disruption to public transport, which could pose problems to those travelling to Aberdeen for Tour of Britain.