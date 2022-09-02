Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Oban.

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain could lead to disruption in the area throughout Saturday.

The warning covers Oban and the surrounding areas, and goes as far north as Tobermory on Mull.

Heavy rain is also forecast across large sections of the A83 Campbeltown to Tarbet road.

“Occasional” periods of rain are expected through the day with the warning in place from midnight until 11.59pm.

Public transport delays

Motorists have been warned that spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There may also be delays to public transport services.

The Met Office has said there is a “small chance” properties could be flooded and lose power.

Sepa has also put an active flood alert in place across the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute.